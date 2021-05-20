/

Pangea 206

CELER, Mirror Falls (8, 9 and 11), Malaria (Two Acorns)
NATALIE BERIDZE, Mapping Debris III (West Thumb), Mapping Debris (Monika Enterprise)
AUGUSTO RALLA, Proliferazione, La gabbia umana (Heimat Der Katastrophe)
XORDOX, Dark Matter, Omniverse (Editions Mego)
MATTHIAS GRÜBEL, Beach Wolf, Futuro (TruthTable)
BAD TUNER, Back To Me
INDIA JORDAN, Only Said Enough, Watch Out! (Ninja Tune)
JOHANNES MOTSCHMANN, Lifestream (Luke Slater’s 7th Plain Remix) (Neue Meister)
LEON VYNEHALL, Alichea Vella Amor, Rare, Forever (Ninja Tune)
HIATUS KAIYOTE, Red Room, Mood Valiant (Brainfeeder)
BLK JKS, Human Hearts, Abantu / Before Humans (Glitterbeat Records)
MATT CHRISTENSEN, It ́s Hard Not To Love Everyone, Constant Green (Miasmah Recordings)
GIANMARIA APRILE, Part IV, Rain, Ghosts, One Dog and Empty Woodland (We Insist! Records)
TERRITOIRE, Étude de la profondeur, Étude de la profondeur (Humo Internacional)

Pangea è un continuum spazio-musicale, una serie di derive psicogeografiche musicali in costante mutazione, le cui traiettorie ed excursus vengono di volta in volta determinati dalla collocazione delle tessere del domino che compongono il percorso. A Pangea piace ricreare ambienti sonori stranianti e inviare spedizioni di esploratori trainati da cani da slitta da un capo all’altro dell’orbe terracqueo. Pangea è suono che puoi seguire con gli occhi e per questo crede molto nelle nuove geografie. Pangea adora giocare soprattutto con le novità discografiche, poiché nella sua più intima essenza vi è un inappagabile anelito di futuro, di altrove e di inaudito, ma non disdegna incursioni e retrospezioni nei meandri più reconditi della Storia.
Pangea è ideata, curata e condotta da Alarico Mantovani. Nasce come programma radiofonico di Radio Città del Capo nel 2014. Da ottobre 2020 viene trasmessa in streaming ogni martedì, dalle 18:00 alle 19:30, su Fango Radio.

