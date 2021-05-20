Pangea 206

Listen on Mixcloud / ascolta la puntata.

Playlist

CELER, Mirror Falls (8, 9 and 11), Malaria (Two Acorns)

NATALIE BERIDZE, Mapping Debris III (West Thumb), Mapping Debris (Monika Enterprise)

AUGUSTO RALLA, Proliferazione, La gabbia umana (Heimat Der Katastrophe)

XORDOX, Dark Matter, Omniverse (Editions Mego)

MATTHIAS GRÜBEL, Beach Wolf, Futuro (TruthTable)

BAD TUNER, Back To Me

INDIA JORDAN, Only Said Enough, Watch Out! (Ninja Tune)

JOHANNES MOTSCHMANN, Lifestream (Luke Slater’s 7th Plain Remix) (Neue Meister)

LEON VYNEHALL, Alichea Vella Amor, Rare, Forever (Ninja Tune)

HIATUS KAIYOTE, Red Room, Mood Valiant (Brainfeeder)

BLK JKS, Human Hearts, Abantu / Before Humans (Glitterbeat Records)

MATT CHRISTENSEN, It ́s Hard Not To Love Everyone, Constant Green (Miasmah Recordings)

GIANMARIA APRILE, Part IV, Rain, Ghosts, One Dog and Empty Woodland (We Insist! Records)

TERRITOIRE, Étude de la profondeur, Étude de la profondeur (Humo Internacional)