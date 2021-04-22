Pangea 204

Listen on Mixcloud / ascolta la puntata.

Playlist

BARANSU, Spirituals, Atmospheric Landscapes I (Mille Plateaux)

A.KARPERYD, The Well Defined Rules of Uncertainty, GND (Novoton)

FOODMAN, Hoshikzu Tenboudai, Yasuragi Land (Hyperdub)

AYUUNE SULE, Don’t Be Lazy, Putoo Katare Yire (Makkum Records / Rebel Up Records)

SLIKBACK, RAM, ARATTA

JAMES WELBURN, In and out of Blue, Sleeper in the Void (Miasmah)

MOGWAI, Ceiling Granny, As The Love Continues (Rock Action)

MATT SWEENEY AND BONNIE PRINCE BILLY, My Blue Suit, Superwolves (Domino)

FRODE HALTLI, Doggerland, Avant Folk II (Hubro)

SAMUEL SHARP, Fireworks From The Tower, V.A. – Outside the Lines Vol. 4 (Nonclassical)

NATURAL INFORMATION SOCIETY WITH EVAN PARKER, Descension (Out of Our Constrictions) Part I, Descension (Out of Our Constrictions) (Aguirre Records)

DANILO LIGATO, Monte Analogo, Rizieri (EEEE)

RINGHOF, Ballad For Heavy Lids – Part III, Ballad For Heavy Lids (Midira Records)