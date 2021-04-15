Pangea 203

Listen on Mixcloud / ascolta la puntata.

Playlist

SKY BURIAL, Stations of the Sun 3, Stations of the Sun (Opa Loka Records)

JAMES WELBURN, Sleeper in the Void, Sleeper in the Void (Miasmah)

MISSION TO THE SUN, Mission To The Sun, Cleansed By Fire (Felte)

SCHNEIDER TM, Spiral, The 8 Of Space (Editions Mego)

LEON VYNEHALL, An Exhale, Rare Forever (Ninja Tune)

ARMED WITH BOW, Heavy Handed, AWBITS (MFZ Records)

LITTLE SNAKE, Fallen Angels (feat. Flying Lotus), A Fragmented Love Story Written By The Infinite Helix Architect (Brainfeeder)

SEEFEEL, Spangle (Autechre Remix) (Warp)

KAZUYA NAGAYA, Gravity – Coco Francavilla Rework, Microscope of Heraclitus Reworked (Indigo Raw)

DEMETRIO CECCHITELLI, Regularity, Relief (Sounds Against Humanity)

BENJAMIN FINGER, Exit du Départ, Exit du Départ (Oscarson)