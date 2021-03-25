Pangea 201

Listen on Mixcloud / ascolta la puntata.

Playlist

DEMETRIO CECCHITELLI, Dwell I, Dwell (Dornwald Records)

ARC RAE & OWEN ROSS, End Of Empires, Spells (Slowtrane)

SCHNEIDER TM, Oh Life, The 8 Of Space (Editions Mego)

XENIA RUBINOS, Did My Best ( ANTI- Records)

ALFA MIST, Organic Rust, Bring Backs (ANTI- Records)

HIATUS KAIYOTE, Get Sun (feat. Arthur Verocai), Mood Valiant (Brainfeeder)

SOFIA KOURTESIS, Dakotas, Fresia Magdalena (Technicolour)

SIMONA ZAMBOLI, Trittico feat. Transgresocoruptor, Ethernity (Mille Plateaux)

LAURA AGNUSDEI, Fasih (Remix Cubista), Maka – The Alkisah Reworks Divisi Italia (Artetetra / Communion)

SENYAWA, Kabau, Alkisah (Artetetra / Communion)

ERLEND APNESETH TRIO, Impedans, Lokk (Hubro)

DUO ODIO, Manù, Patria y ruido (G89 Records)

SUNROOF, 1.1 – 7.5.19, Electronic Music Improvisations Vol. 1 (Mute Records)

ALESSANDRO CORTINI, Chiaroscuro, Scuro Chiaro (Mute Records)

BEWIDER, Gymnopedie 3, Gymnopedies rework (Wider Studio Music)

ALESSANDRO BARIS feat. LEE RANALDO, Last Letter To Jayne (Baris Music)

CHIHEI HATAKEYAMA, Twilight Sea, Late Spring (Gearbox Records)