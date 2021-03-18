Pangea 200

Listen on Mixcloud / ascolta la puntata.

Playlist

DAVID SHEA, Leaving, The Thousand Buddha Caves (Room40)

DAVID SHEA, The Shape Of The Land, The Thousand Buddha Caves (Room40)

SENYAWA, Istana, Alkisah (Artetetra)

SICKER MAN, dialog with Manuel Klotz, Dialog (Bankrecords)

PERPETUAL BRIDGE, Blue Orbit, Upon The Deep

AUGUSTO RALLA, Paziente zero, La gabbia umana (Heimat Der Katastrophe)

LEON VYNEHALL, Snakeskin Has-Been, Rare Forever (Ninja Tune)

INNODE, I/O, SYN (Editions Mego)

RAWFRÜCHT, Umnilingus et Langoustines, Rawfrücht (Sub Rosa)

ONE ARM, City, Mysore Pak (Atypeek Music)

HIMUKALT, I No Longer Belong, Between My Teeth (The Helen Scarsdale Agency)

EXTREMA RATIO, Naked Convulsions, A Dangerous Method (ADN)

M.RÖSNER, Three Sheets to the Win, No Lasting Form (Room40)

RUTGER HOEDEMAEKERS, An Explanation For Its Own Sake, The Age Of Oddities (130701 / Fatcat Records)

NORMAN WESTBERG & JACEK MAZURKIEWICZ, What Is Good For The Goose, First Man in the Moon (Hallow Ground)

LANGHAM RESEARCH CENTRE, Accarezzo, Tape Works, Vol. 2 (Nonclassical)