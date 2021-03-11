Pangea 199

Listen on Mixcloud / ascolta la puntata.

Playlist

MARIANNE FAITHFULL & WARREN ELLIS, She Walks In Beauty, She Walks In Beauty (BMG)

NATURAL INFORMATION SOCIETY WITH EVAN PARKER, Descension (Out of Our Constrictions) (Excerpt), Descension (Out of Our Constrictions) (Aguirre Records)

YAYA BEY, fxck it then, The Things I Can’t Take With Me (Big Dada)

MOONCHILD SANELLY, Bashiri (Remix) (feat. Ebow & Aramboa) (Transgressive)

SOFIA KOURTESIS, By Your Side, Fresia Magdalena (Technicolour)

INDIA JORDAN, And Groove, Watch Out! (Ninja Tune)

SLIKBACK, WORTH, SHOTOTSU

MIA ZABELKA & ICOSTECH, Aftershock, Aftershock (Subcontinental Records)

SIMONE LALLI, Muta, Muta / Larva (Ammiratore Omonimo Records)

SÉBASTIEN GUÉRIVE, Omega II, Omega Point (Atypeek Music / The Orchard)

INNODE, Odessa, SYN (Editions Mego)

FLY PAN AM, Scanner, Frontera (Constellation)

ONE ARM, Top Tone, Mysore Pak (Atypeek Music)

ARAB STRAP, Here Comes Comus!, As Days Get Dark (Rock Action Records)

REAL ESTATE, Half a Human, Half a Human (Domino)

WILL STRATTON, Tokens, The Changing Wilderness (Bella Union)

DANIELLE DE PICCIOTTO, A Sea Of Stars, The Element Of Love (Broken Clover Records)

PAULINE ANNA STROM, Temple Gardens At Midnight, Angel Tears In Sunlight (RVNG Intl.)