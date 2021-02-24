Pangea 198

Listen on Mixcloud / ascolta la puntata.

Playlist

DEVA OVEL, Sciogli il legame, Deva Ovel (Kohlhaas)

M. RAHN, Leerlauf, The Lost Archives (Seasides on Postcards)

PAULINE ANNA STROM, The Pulsation, Angel Tears in Sunlight (RVNG Intl.)

KAMRON SANIEE, Eutessaron, Euphoric Studies (SVS Records)

JULIO TORNERO, Biomecanismos, Palingenisia (Verlag System)

OTTO OSCAR HERNANDEZ & MANDY MOZART, Alaska, Snaw Crosh (Vienna Struggle)

TOMOKO MUKAIYAMA & YANNIS KYRIAKIDES, Early Memory, La Mode (Tomoko)

MOGWAI, Pat Stains, As The Love Continues (Rock Action Records)

MATT SWEENEY AND BONNIE PRINCE BILLY, Hall Of Death, Superwolves (Drag City)

GLITTERER, Life Is Not a Lesson, Life Is Not a Lesson (Anti Records)

MICHÈLE BOKANOWSKI, Rhapsodia, Rhapsodia / Battements solaires (Recollection GRM)

LUCIANO MAGGIORE, Untitled (7), pietra e oggetto (Kohlhaas)