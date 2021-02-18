/

Pangea 197

Listen on Mixcloud / ascolta la puntata.

Playlist

LUCA FORCUCCI, Spatium, De Rerum Natura (LFO Editions)
MADS EMIL NIELSEN, Glow, PM016 (2020 Remaster) (Arbitrary)
MARTINA BERTONI, Bits, Music for Empty Flats (Karlrecords)
PATRICK ASCIONE, Enième (2004), Figures de son (empreintes DIGITALes)
DEATH IS NOT THE END, Intro (Do You Remember?), London Pirate Radio Adverts 1984-1993 Vol. 1 (Death Is Not The End)
PROC FISKAL, Thurs Jung Yout, Lothian Buses (Hyperdub)
LAUREN AUDER, Heathen, 5 Songs For The Dysphoric (True Panther Records / Harvest Records)
SOFIA KOURTESIS, La Perla, Fresia Magdalena (Technicolour)
LEON VYNEHALL, Ecce! Ego!, Rare Forever (Ninja Tune)
TIZIANO POPOLI, Bruciare la notte, Burn the Night / Bruciare la Notte: Original Recordings, 1983-1989 (RVNG Intl. / Freedom To Spend)
BLACK COUNTRY NEW ROAD, Track X, For The First Time (Ninja Tune)
CHUCK JOHNSON, Red Branch Bell, The Cinder Grove (Glitterbeat Records / tak:til)
LIONEL MARCHETTI, La Grande Vallée, La grande vallée / Micro-climat (Recollection GRM)

Pangea
Pangea è un continuum spazio-musicale, una serie di derive psicogeografiche musicali in costante mutazione, le cui traiettorie ed excursus vengono di volta in volta determinati dalla collocazione delle tessere del domino che compongono il percorso. A Pangea piace ricreare ambienti sonori stranianti e inviare spedizioni di esploratori trainati da cani da slitta da un capo all’altro dell’orbe terracqueo. Pangea è suono che puoi seguire con gli occhi e per questo crede molto nelle nuove geografie. Pangea adora giocare soprattutto con le novità discografiche, poiché nella sua più intima essenza vi è un inappagabile anelito di futuro, di altrove e di inaudito, ma non disdegna incursioni e retrospezioni nei meandri più reconditi della Storia.
Pangea è ideata, curata e condotta da Alarico Mantovani. Nasce come programma radiofonico di Radio Città del Capo nel 2014. Da ottobre 2020 viene trasmessa in streaming ogni martedì, dalle 18:00 alle 19:30, su Fango Radio.

Archivio puntate
Pagina Facebook