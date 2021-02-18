Pangea 197

Listen on Mixcloud / ascolta la puntata.

Playlist

LUCA FORCUCCI, Spatium, De Rerum Natura (LFO Editions)

MADS EMIL NIELSEN, Glow, PM016 (2020 Remaster) (Arbitrary)

MARTINA BERTONI, Bits, Music for Empty Flats (Karlrecords)

PATRICK ASCIONE, Enième (2004), Figures de son (empreintes DIGITALes)

DEATH IS NOT THE END, Intro (Do You Remember?), London Pirate Radio Adverts 1984-1993 Vol. 1 (Death Is Not The End)

PROC FISKAL, Thurs Jung Yout, Lothian Buses (Hyperdub)

LAUREN AUDER, Heathen, 5 Songs For The Dysphoric (True Panther Records / Harvest Records)

SOFIA KOURTESIS, La Perla, Fresia Magdalena (Technicolour)

LEON VYNEHALL, Ecce! Ego!, Rare Forever (Ninja Tune)

TIZIANO POPOLI, Bruciare la notte, Burn the Night / Bruciare la Notte: Original Recordings, 1983-1989 (RVNG Intl. / Freedom To Spend)

BLACK COUNTRY NEW ROAD, Track X, For The First Time (Ninja Tune)

CHUCK JOHNSON, Red Branch Bell, The Cinder Grove (Glitterbeat Records / tak:til)

LIONEL MARCHETTI, La Grande Vallée, La grande vallée / Micro-climat (Recollection GRM)