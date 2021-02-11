Pangea 196

Listen on Mixcloud / ascolta la puntata.

Playlist

AUVINEN, Syksyn Jäät Ääntelee, Akoosaari (Editions Mego)

FALLEN, Gentle Scents Of Lost Beauty, VV. AA. Selected Ambient Works From Italy (Tiny Drones For Lovers)

ACID YOUTH, Blue + Grey, Citrus (MFZ Records)

BICEP, Rever, Isles (Ninja Tune)

VIATORISM, Version 2, Alter- Vol. 2 (Mille Plateaux)

PAS MUSIQUE, Splash Of Red Touch, Psychedelic Talismans (Alrealon Musique)

WHISPERING SONS, Surface (PIAS)

LOST HORIZONS, Marie (feat. Marissa Nadler), In Quiet Moments (Bella Union)

DANIELLE DE PICCIOTTO, Beautiful Creatures, The Element of Love (Broken Clover Records)

MATTHEW E. WHITE & LONNIE HOLLEY, This Here Jungle Of Moderness / Composition 14, Broken Mirror: A Selfie Reflection (Spacebomb / Jagjaguwar)

DELGRES, Assez Assez, 4:00 AM (PIAS)

PINO PALLADINO & BLAKE MILLS, Just Wrong, Notes With Attachments (New Deal / Impulse!)

POLYCHRONOPOULOS / POLYMENEAS-LIONTIRIS / PAVLOPOULOS, Widdershins I, Widdershins (Room40)

AI YAMAMOTO, Evening Night fall – Fire, cricket, wine glass etc., Pan De Sonic – ISO (Someone Good)