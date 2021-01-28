Pangea 195

Listen on Mixcloud / ascolta la puntata.

Playlist

SHOHEI AMIMORI, Falling On Earth, Ex.LIFE (Noble)

REFECTORI, Cierzo, Tundra (Hedonic Reversal)

BICEP, Hawk, Isles (Ninja Tune)

KODE9, Rona City Blues, The Jackpot / Rona City Blues (Hyperdub)

BLU RITUAL, 02.01, Epichysis (MFZ Records)

VIATORISM, Version 1, Alter- Vol. 2 (Mille Plateaux)

PERFUME GENIUS, Your Body Changes Everything (Boy Harsher Remix) (Matador)

CHRISTOPHER CHAPLIN, A Sea Change (ft. Mira Lu Kovacs) (Noh1 Remix) (Fabrique Records)

KYSE, Acio, Ayuno (Artetetra)

STEREOLAB, Dimension M2, Electrically Possessed (Switched On Volume 4) (Duophonic / Warp)

TIZIANO POPOLI, Svelf, Burn the Night / Bruciare la Notte: Original Recordings 1983-1989 (RVNG Intl. / Freedom To Spend)

LAURENT ROCHELLE PRIMA KANTA, Jian, 7 Variations sur le TAO (Les disques linoleum)

ALFA MIST, Run Outs, Bring Backs (Anti-)

MØSTER!, Organ Of Bodies I: Blightness, Dust Breathing (Hubro)

CHUCK JOHNSON. Raz-de-Marée, The Cinder Grove (Glitterbeat Records / tak:til)