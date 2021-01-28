Pangea 195
Listen on Mixcloud / ascolta la puntata.
Playlist
SHOHEI AMIMORI, Falling On Earth, Ex.LIFE (Noble)
REFECTORI, Cierzo, Tundra (Hedonic Reversal)
BICEP, Hawk, Isles (Ninja Tune)
KODE9, Rona City Blues, The Jackpot / Rona City Blues (Hyperdub)
BLU RITUAL, 02.01, Epichysis (MFZ Records)
VIATORISM, Version 1, Alter- Vol. 2 (Mille Plateaux)
PERFUME GENIUS, Your Body Changes Everything (Boy Harsher Remix) (Matador)
CHRISTOPHER CHAPLIN, A Sea Change (ft. Mira Lu Kovacs) (Noh1 Remix) (Fabrique Records)
KYSE, Acio, Ayuno (Artetetra)
STEREOLAB, Dimension M2, Electrically Possessed (Switched On Volume 4) (Duophonic / Warp)
TIZIANO POPOLI, Svelf, Burn the Night / Bruciare la Notte: Original Recordings 1983-1989 (RVNG Intl. / Freedom To Spend)
LAURENT ROCHELLE PRIMA KANTA, Jian, 7 Variations sur le TAO (Les disques linoleum)
ALFA MIST, Run Outs, Bring Backs (Anti-)
MØSTER!, Organ Of Bodies I: Blightness, Dust Breathing (Hubro)
CHUCK JOHNSON. Raz-de-Marée, The Cinder Grove (Glitterbeat Records / tak:til)
Pangea è ideata, curata e condotta da Alarico Mantovani. Nasce come programma radiofonico di Radio Città del Capo nel 2014. Da ottobre 2020 viene trasmessa in streaming ogni martedì, dalle 18:00 alle 19:30, su Fango Radio.