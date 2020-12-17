Pangea 192

Listen on Mixcloud / ascolta la puntata.

Playlist

JON HOPKINS, Dawn Chorus (Domino)

BURIAL + FOUR TET + THOM YORKE, His Rope, Her Revolution / His Rope (XL Recordings)

LAWRENCE LEK, Superstar, AIDOL 爱道 (OST) (Hyperdub)

박혜진 PARK HYE JIN & NOSAJ THING, Clouds (Ninja Tune)

ROMY, Lifetime (HAAi’s Green Lamborghini Romix), Lifetime Remixes (Young Turks)

CUTS, Unreal, UNREAL (Village Green Recordings)

MACHINEDRUM, Star (feat. Mono/Poly & Tanerélle) A$AP Ferg Remix (Ninja Tune)

RUN THE JEWELS, The Ground Below feat. Royal Blood (Royal Jewels Mix)

SLEAFORD MODS, Shortcummings, Spare Ribs (Rough Trade)

FAMILIE HESSELBACH, Certo fascino, Familie Hesselbach (play loud! Productions)

YOUNG MARBLE GIANTS, Colossal Youth, Colossal Youth / Loose Ends And Sharp Cuts (Domino)

THE CRIBS, Christmas (All Year Long) (PIAS)

MAPS, Sleep Today (The Go! Team Remix), Sleep Today (Mute)

LUCIDVOX, You Are, You Are (Glitterbeat)

IRAN, Magnitogorsk, Aemilia (Aagoo Records)

FRODE HALTLI ‘AVANT FOLK’ feat. HELGA MYHR, St. Morten (Hubro)

LUSTMORD + NICOLAS HORVATH, The Fall IV, The Fall / Dennis Johnson’s November Deconstructed (Sub Rosa)