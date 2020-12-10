Pangea 191
Listen on Mixcloud / ascolta la puntata.
Playlist
LDGU, Intro, The End of a Story (Tresno Records)
CUTS, Sheltered Life, UNREAL (Village Green Recordings)
RIVET, Coral Spate, On Feather and Wire (Editions Mego)
BLU RITUAL, Uno, Numbers and Colours (MFZ Records)
LORENZO SENNI, Vandalize Music (Warp Records)
FURTHERSET, To Live Tenderly Anew, To Live Tenderly Anew (-OUS)
ARAB STRAP, Compersion Pt. 1, As Days Get Dark (Rock Action Records)
VOICE & STRINGS & TIMPANI, Sons Français, Voice & Strings & Timpani (Hubro)
MICHALIS MOSCHOUTIS, Archery, Classical Mechanics (Room40)
KRONONAUT, Vision Of The Cross, Krononaut (Glitterbeat/tak:til)
LES TÉTINES NOIRES, Les Bibis de Rosemaraies, Anthomologies (Manic Depression Records / Infrastition)
JOHN 3:16, Part II, Tempus Edax Rerum (Alrealon Musique)
JOHN 3:16, Part III, Tempus Edax Rerum (Alrealon Musique)
Pangea è ideata, curata e condotta da Alarico Mantovani. Nasce come programma radiofonico di Radio Città del Capo nel 2014. Da ottobre 2020 viene trasmessa in streaming ogni martedì, dalle 18:00 alle 19:30, su Fango Radio.