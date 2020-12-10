Pangea 191

Listen on Mixcloud / ascolta la puntata.

Playlist

LDGU, Intro, The End of a Story (Tresno Records)

CUTS, Sheltered Life, UNREAL (Village Green Recordings)

RIVET, Coral Spate, On Feather and Wire (Editions Mego)

BLU RITUAL, Uno, Numbers and Colours (MFZ Records)

LORENZO SENNI, Vandalize Music (Warp Records)

FURTHERSET, To Live Tenderly Anew, To Live Tenderly Anew (-OUS)

ARAB STRAP, Compersion Pt. 1, As Days Get Dark (Rock Action Records)

VOICE & STRINGS & TIMPANI, Sons Français, Voice & Strings & Timpani (Hubro)

MICHALIS MOSCHOUTIS, Archery, Classical Mechanics (Room40)

KRONONAUT, Vision Of The Cross, Krononaut (Glitterbeat/tak:til)

LES TÉTINES NOIRES, Les Bibis de Rosemaraies, Anthomologies (Manic Depression Records / Infrastition)

JOHN 3:16, Part II, Tempus Edax Rerum (Alrealon Musique)

JOHN 3:16, Part III, Tempus Edax Rerum (Alrealon Musique)