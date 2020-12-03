Pangea 190

Listen on Mixcloud / ascolta la puntata.

Playlist

MOUCHOIR ÉTANCHE, Le temps isolé, Une fille pétrifiée (Cellule 75)

FELDERMELDER, Illusionary Digitals, For Future Holographic Suns (Kinship)

CULT OF RIGGONIA, Praise ATL, Orbed Porches (Artetetra)

SALAMI ROSE JOE LOUIS, Peculiar Machine (Georgia Anne Muldrow Remix), Chapters of Zdenka (Brainfeeder)

LAWRENCE LEK, One Nation, AIDOL 爱道 (OST) (Hyperdub)

EsRAP, Sabaha (Re.Decay Remix) (SPRINGSTOFF)

INAUD1BL3, predate, das universum (farmersmanual generate and test)

MARTIN GORE, Mandrill, The Third Chimpanzee (Mute)

MAN FROM SOL, Gestalt Logic Constellation, Automorph Totality (Mille Plateaux)

AUTECHRE, 7FM ic, PLUS (Warp Records)

DOMINIQUE BASSAL, Chambre 414: La concession, axet remperimos te (empreintes DIGITALes)

RUTGER HOEDEMAEKERS, The Invention Of The Moon, The Age Of Oddities (130701/Fatcat Records)

ØYVIND BRANDTSEGG, Study 11 (Stavanger), Nancarrow Biotope (Crónica)

ANDY SHAUF, You Slipped Away, You Slipped Away (Anti-)

MAMIFFER, Mettapatterning for Constellation, Mettapatterning for Constellation (SIGE)