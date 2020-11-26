Pangea 189

Listen on Mixcloud / ascolta la puntata.

Playlist

JOANA GUERRA, Lume, Chão Vermelho (Miasmah)

ERLAND DAHLEN, Wagen, Bones (Hubro)

EL HARDWICK, Vanishing Point (feat. Conrad Kira and Elliott Arndt), 8 (33-33)

BONOBO & TOTALLY ENORMOUS EXTINCT DINOSAURS, 6000 Ft., Heartbreak / 6000 Ft. (Outlier)

BICEP, Saku (feat. Clara La San), Isles (Ninja Tune)

TAIBACH, Perpetrator1, T/S (Empty Editions)

CABARET VOLTAIRE, The Power (Of Their Knowledge), Shadow Of Fear (Mute)

JESHI, Look Like Trouble (Because Music)

INAUD1BL3, das universum, das universum (farmersmanual GT generate and test)

EMILY A. SPRAGUE, Horizon, Hill, Flower, Fog (RVNG Intl.)

GENEVA SKEEN, For The Forseeable Future, Double Bind (Room40)

MIKI YUI, Dreaming (now), Aperio! (Hallow Ground)

CHRIS ABRAHAMS, Surface Level, Appearance (Room40)