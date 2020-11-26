/

Pangea 189

Listen on Mixcloud

Playlist

JOANA GUERRA, Lume, Chão Vermelho (Miasmah)
ERLAND DAHLEN, Wagen, Bones (Hubro)
EL HARDWICK, Vanishing Point (feat. Conrad Kira and Elliott Arndt), 8 (33-33)
BONOBO & TOTALLY ENORMOUS EXTINCT DINOSAURS, 6000 Ft., Heartbreak / 6000 Ft. (Outlier)
BICEP, Saku (feat. Clara La San), Isles (Ninja Tune)
TAIBACH, Perpetrator1, T/S (Empty Editions)
CABARET VOLTAIRE, The Power (Of Their Knowledge), Shadow Of Fear (Mute)
JESHI, Look Like Trouble (Because Music)
INAUD1BL3, das universum, das universum (farmersmanual GT generate and test)
EMILY A. SPRAGUE, Horizon, Hill, Flower, Fog (RVNG Intl.)
GENEVA SKEEN, For The Forseeable Future, Double Bind (Room40)
MIKI YUI, Dreaming (now), Aperio! (Hallow Ground)
CHRIS ABRAHAMS, Surface Level, Appearance (Room40)

Pangea
Pangea è un continuum spazio-musicale, una serie di derive psicogeografiche musicali in costante mutazione, le cui traiettorie ed excursus vengono di volta in volta determinati dalla collocazione delle tessere del domino che compongono il percorso. A Pangea piace ricreare ambienti sonori stranianti e inviare spedizioni di esploratori trainati da cani da slitta da un capo all’altro dell’orbe terracqueo. Pangea è suono che puoi seguire con gli occhi e per questo crede molto nelle nuove geografie. Pangea adora giocare soprattutto con le novità discografiche, poiché nella sua più intima essenza vi è un inappagabile anelito di futuro, di altrove e di inaudito, ma non disdegna incursioni e retrospezioni nei meandri più reconditi della Storia.
Pangea è ideata, curata e condotta da Alarico Mantovani. Nasce come programma radiofonico di Radio Città del Capo nel 2014. Da ottobre 2020 viene trasmessa in streaming ogni martedì, dalle 18:00 alle 19:30, su Fango Radio.

