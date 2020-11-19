/

Pangea 188

Playlist

BOW, Bryanbaum, Bow (Sub Rosa)
ADRIAN CORKER, Pursuit, Tin Star: Liverpool OST (Constructive)
UVB-76, Outrage, Iwa gaaden (Random Numbers)
RUSSELL HASWELL, Pulsar2, Digital (Editions Mego)
ACTRESS, Leaves Against The Sky, Karma & Desire (Ninja Tune)
THUNDERCAT, Fair Chance (feat. Ty Dolla $ign & Lil B) FLOATING POINTS Remix (Brainfeeder)
SKELETEN, Mirrored (Astral People Recordings)
CRAVEN FAULTS, Doubler Stones, Enclosures (The Leaf Label)
PAULINE ANNA STROM, Marking Time, Angel Tears In Sunlight (RVNG Intl.)
TOMOKO SAUVAGE, Deluge, Fischgeist (Bohemian Drips)
ULRICH TROYER, NOK 6, NOK 2020 (4Bit Productions)
GABRIELLA SMART, Inner Cities 1 (1993), Inner Cities Composed By Alvin Curran
(Room40)

Pangea è un continuum spazio-musicale, una serie di derive psicogeografiche musicali in costante mutazione, le cui traiettorie ed excursus vengono di volta in volta determinati dalla collocazione delle tessere del domino che compongono il percorso. A Pangea piace ricreare ambienti sonori stranianti e inviare spedizioni di esploratori trainati da cani da slitta da un capo all’altro dell’orbe terracqueo. Pangea è suono che puoi seguire con gli occhi e per questo crede molto nelle nuove geografie. Pangea adora giocare soprattutto con le novità discografiche, poiché nella sua più intima essenza vi è un inappagabile anelito di futuro, di altrove e di inaudito, ma non disdegna incursioni e retrospezioni nei meandri più reconditi della Storia.
Pangea è ideata, curata e condotta da Alarico Mantovani. Nasce come programma radiofonico di Radio Città del Capo nel 2014. Da ottobre 2020 viene trasmessa in streaming ogni martedì, dalle 18:00 alle 19:30, su Fango Radio.

