Pangea 188

Listen on Mixcloud / ascolta la puntata.

Playlist

BOW, Bryanbaum, Bow (Sub Rosa)

ADRIAN CORKER, Pursuit, Tin Star: Liverpool OST (Constructive)

UVB-76, Outrage, Iwa gaaden (Random Numbers)

RUSSELL HASWELL, Pulsar2, Digital (Editions Mego)

ACTRESS, Leaves Against The Sky, Karma & Desire (Ninja Tune)

THUNDERCAT, Fair Chance (feat. Ty Dolla $ign & Lil B) FLOATING POINTS Remix (Brainfeeder)

SKELETEN, Mirrored (Astral People Recordings)

CRAVEN FAULTS, Doubler Stones, Enclosures (The Leaf Label)

PAULINE ANNA STROM, Marking Time, Angel Tears In Sunlight (RVNG Intl.)

TOMOKO SAUVAGE, Deluge, Fischgeist (Bohemian Drips)

ULRICH TROYER, NOK 6, NOK 2020 (4Bit Productions)

GABRIELLA SMART, Inner Cities 1 (1993), Inner Cities Composed By Alvin Curran

(Room40)