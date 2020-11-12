Pangea 187

Listen on Mixcloud / ascolta la puntata.

Playlist

SILENT PEOPLE, Distance, Earth And Ether (Oltrarno Recordings)

LUCRECIA DALT, Ser boca, No era sólida (RVNG Intl.)

SLEAFORD MODS, Mork n Mindy, Spare Ribs (Rough Trade Records)

OVERMONO, Clipper (Another 5 Years), Everything U Need (XL Recordings)

SPARKLE DIVISION, To Feel, To Feel Embraced (Temporary Residence)

SPARKLE DIVISION, To Feel Embraced, To Feel Embraced (Temporary Residence)

VITOR JOAQUIM, Memory And Expectation, The Construction Of Time

CASS McCOMBS, Don’t (Just) Vote

ADULKT LIFE, Flipper, Book Of Curses

BLACK COUNTRY NEW ROAD, Science Fair, For The First Time (Ninja Tune)

ALGIERS, Cleveland 20/20 (Matador)