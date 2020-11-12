Pangea 187
Listen on Mixcloud / ascolta la puntata.
Playlist
SILENT PEOPLE, Distance, Earth And Ether (Oltrarno Recordings)
LUCRECIA DALT, Ser boca, No era sólida (RVNG Intl.)
SLEAFORD MODS, Mork n Mindy, Spare Ribs (Rough Trade Records)
OVERMONO, Clipper (Another 5 Years), Everything U Need (XL Recordings)
SPARKLE DIVISION, To Feel, To Feel Embraced (Temporary Residence)
SPARKLE DIVISION, To Feel Embraced, To Feel Embraced (Temporary Residence)
VITOR JOAQUIM, Memory And Expectation, The Construction Of Time
CASS McCOMBS, Don’t (Just) Vote
ADULKT LIFE, Flipper, Book Of Curses
BLACK COUNTRY NEW ROAD, Science Fair, For The First Time (Ninja Tune)
ALGIERS, Cleveland 20/20 (Matador)
Pangea è ideata, curata e condotta da Alarico Mantovani. Nasce come programma radiofonico di Radio Città del Capo nel 2014. Da ottobre 2020 viene trasmessa in streaming ogni martedì, dalle 18:00 alle 19:30, su Fango Radio.