Pangea 187

SILENT PEOPLE, Distance, Earth And Ether (Oltrarno Recordings)
LUCRECIA DALT, Ser boca, No era sólida (RVNG Intl.)
SLEAFORD MODS, Mork n Mindy, Spare Ribs (Rough Trade Records)
OVERMONO, Clipper (Another 5 Years), Everything U Need (XL Recordings)
SPARKLE DIVISION, To Feel, To Feel Embraced (Temporary Residence)
SPARKLE DIVISION, To Feel Embraced, To Feel Embraced (Temporary Residence)
VITOR JOAQUIM, Memory And Expectation, The Construction Of Time
CASS McCOMBS, Don’t (Just) Vote
ADULKT LIFE, Flipper, Book Of Curses
BLACK COUNTRY NEW ROAD, Science Fair, For The First Time (Ninja Tune)
ALGIERS, Cleveland 20/20 (Matador)

Pangea
Pangea è un continuum spazio-musicale, una serie di derive psicogeografiche musicali in costante mutazione, le cui traiettorie ed excursus vengono di volta in volta determinati dalla collocazione delle tessere del domino che compongono il percorso. A Pangea piace ricreare ambienti sonori stranianti e inviare spedizioni di esploratori trainati da cani da slitta da un capo all’altro dell’orbe terracqueo. Pangea è suono che puoi seguire con gli occhi e per questo crede molto nelle nuove geografie. Pangea adora giocare soprattutto con le novità discografiche, poiché nella sua più intima essenza vi è un inappagabile anelito di futuro, di altrove e di inaudito, ma non disdegna incursioni e retrospezioni nei meandri più reconditi della Storia.
Pangea è ideata, curata e condotta da Alarico Mantovani. Nasce come programma radiofonico di Radio Città del Capo nel 2014. Da ottobre 2020 viene trasmessa in streaming ogni martedì, dalle 18:00 alle 19:30, su Fango Radio.

