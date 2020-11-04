Pangea 186

Listen on Mixcloud / Ascolta la puntata.

Playlist

OLIVER COATES, Soaring X (feat. Malibu), skins n slime (RVNG Intl.)

AUTECHRE, esle 0, Plus (Warp Records)

LITTLE SNAKE & AMON TOBIN, Loophole (Brainfeeder)

ACTRESS, Diamond X, Karma & Desire (Ninja Tune)

KNARZY, Chatter, MVMNT (Timeless Records)

BSS, Polanen, VV. AA. – Parallel Routes (Random Numbers)

CUTS, Dissolution, Unreal (Village Green Recordings)

MACHINEDRUM, The Relic (feat. Rochelle Jordan), A View Of U (Ninja Tune)

CARL STONE, Pasjoli, Stolen Car (Unseen Worlds)

XENIA RUBINOS, Who Shot Ya (Anti-)

TIZIANO POPOLI, Iunu-Wenimo, Burn The Night / Bruciare la notte: Original Recordings 1983-1989 (RVNG Intl.)

MARIE DAVIDSON & L’OEIL NU, Center Of The World (Kotti Blues), Renegade Breakdown (Ninja Tune)

HUNTSVILLE + YUKA HONDA, NELS CLINE, DARIN GRAY & GLENN KOTCHE,

Side Wind, Bow Shoulder (Hubro)