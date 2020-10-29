Pangea 185

Listen on Mixcloud / Ascolta la puntata.

Playlist

IAN WILLIAM CRAIG & DANIEL LENTZ, Poire, FRKWYS Vol. 16: In a Word (RVNG Intl.)

WILLIAM BASINSKI, O My Daughter O My Sorrow, Lamentations (Temporary Residence)

BEN CHATWIN, Transistor, The Hum (Village Green Recordings)

ONEOHTRIX POINT NEVER, Long Road Home, Magic Oneohtrix Point Never (Warp Records)

LAWRENCE LEK, Unreal, AIDOL 爱道 (OST) (Hyperdub Records)

LEGOWELT, Prophet Vector Synth Dazzling in the Sun, Unconditional Contours (-OUS)

MARK PRITCHARD, Be Like Water, MP Productions – EP 1 (Warp Records)

ANMA, Kick ‘em All, Kick ‘em All (Syncopathic Recordings)

NOSTALGIA, insect, dystopia (generate and test)

LORAINE JAMES, The Starting Point, Nothing (Hyperdub Records)

VOICE & STRINGS & TIMPANI, Escargot, Voice & Strings & Timpani (Hubro)

MIKE COOPER, Baarish ke Baad (Sri Lanka After Rain), Playing With Water (Room40)

USSSY, Po Krugu, Po Krugu (Koolarrow Records)

MARCO COLONNA & NOISE OF TROUBLE, Sanza, Mis sueños son irrenunciables, obstinados, testarudos y resistentes (Niafunken)

JAC BERROCAL, DAVID FENECH, VINCENT EPPLAY, Officer, Exterior Lux (Klanggalerie)

LUKE MAWDSLEY, Dr. Steve Brule Blues, Vulgar Displays Of Affection (Maple Death Records)

GROTTA VETERANO, Morning Tom, Talbot Bells (Midira Records)