Pangea 184

Ascolta la puntata.

Playlist

ERIK K SKODVIN, Wake Up Make a Radio, Anbessa (Miasmah)

MANA, Move The Worlds Clock, Asa Nisi Masa (Hyperdub Records)

OLIVER COATES, Butoh Baby, skins n slime (RVNG Intl.)

ACTRESS, Walking Flames (feat. Sampha), Karma & Desire (Ninja Tune)

LORAINE JAMES, Don’t You See It (feat. Jonnine), Nothing (Hyperdub Records)

MOURNING A BLKSTAR, Sense Of An Ending, The Cycle (Don Giovanni Records)

VLADISLAV DELAY / SLY DUNBAR / ROBBIE SHAKESPEARE, 514, 500-Push-Up (Sub Rosa)

JUNG DEEJAY, Spirit’s Moon (Rainbow Island Remix), Java Scripts (Artetetra)

BICEP, Apricots, Isles (Ninja Tune)

IKONIKA, Kicks Count, Hollow (Hyperdub Records)

MACHINEDRUM, Kane Train (feat. Freddie Gibbs), A View Of U (Ninja Tune)

HUDSON MOHAWKE, 100HM, B.B.H.E. (Warp Records)

LEGOWELT, These Phenomena Are Not Well Understood, Unconditional Contours (-OUS)

BAMBI, Afternoon, Unfolding (Spinning Top Records)

DAVID TOOP, All I Desire, Apparition Paintings (Room40)

YO LA TENGO, Bleeding, Sleepless Night (Matador)

SILVIA TAROZZI, Mi specchio e rifletto, Mi specchio e rifletto (Unseen Worlds)

USTAD SAAMI, Aman (Peace), Pakistan Is For The Peaceful (Glitterbeat)