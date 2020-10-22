Pangea 184
Playlist
ERIK K SKODVIN, Wake Up Make a Radio, Anbessa (Miasmah)
MANA, Move The Worlds Clock, Asa Nisi Masa (Hyperdub Records)
OLIVER COATES, Butoh Baby, skins n slime (RVNG Intl.)
ACTRESS, Walking Flames (feat. Sampha), Karma & Desire (Ninja Tune)
LORAINE JAMES, Don’t You See It (feat. Jonnine), Nothing (Hyperdub Records)
MOURNING A BLKSTAR, Sense Of An Ending, The Cycle (Don Giovanni Records)
VLADISLAV DELAY / SLY DUNBAR / ROBBIE SHAKESPEARE, 514, 500-Push-Up (Sub Rosa)
JUNG DEEJAY, Spirit’s Moon (Rainbow Island Remix), Java Scripts (Artetetra)
BICEP, Apricots, Isles (Ninja Tune)
IKONIKA, Kicks Count, Hollow (Hyperdub Records)
MACHINEDRUM, Kane Train (feat. Freddie Gibbs), A View Of U (Ninja Tune)
HUDSON MOHAWKE, 100HM, B.B.H.E. (Warp Records)
LEGOWELT, These Phenomena Are Not Well Understood, Unconditional Contours (-OUS)
BAMBI, Afternoon, Unfolding (Spinning Top Records)
DAVID TOOP, All I Desire, Apparition Paintings (Room40)
YO LA TENGO, Bleeding, Sleepless Night (Matador)
SILVIA TAROZZI, Mi specchio e rifletto, Mi specchio e rifletto (Unseen Worlds)
USTAD SAAMI, Aman (Peace), Pakistan Is For The Peaceful (Glitterbeat)
Pangea è ideata, curata e condotta da Alarico Mantovani. Nasce come programma radiofonico di Radio Città del Capo nel 2014. Da ottobre 2020 viene trasmessa in streaming ogni martedì, dalle 18:00 alle 19:30, su Fango Radio.