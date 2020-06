Pangea 183

Ascolta la puntata (listen on Mixcloud).

Playlist

PIERO CHIANURA MAURIZIO MARSICO STEFANO CASTAGNA, First Depths, The Shape Of Sound (Amadeus Arte)

PIERO CHIANURA MAURIZIO MARSICO STEFANO CASTAGNA, Color In Motion, The Shape Of Sound (Amadeus Arte)

YAIR ETZIONY, Mountains Of Debris, We Were Here Before, We Will Be Here After (Seasides on Postcards)

JON HASSELL, Fearless, Seeing Through Sound (Pentimento Volume Two) (NDEYA)

PARK HYE JIN, How Can I, How Can I (Ninja Tune)

KELEKETLA!, International Love Affair, Keleketla! (Ahead Of Our Time)

DJ BORING, Another Day, Like Water (Technicolour)

RUN THE JEWELS, The Ground Below, RTJ4

DRAB CITY, Live Free And Die When It’s Cool, Good Songs For Bad People (Bella Union)

GATTO CILIEGIA CONTRO IL GRANDE FREDDO, Per forza di cose, Super8 (42 Records)

SHIRLEY COLLINS, Wondrous Love, Heart’s Ease (Domino)

LARAAJI, This Too Shall Pass, Sun Piano (All Saints Records)

VITOR JOAQUIM SIMON FISHER TURNER, SFT Derivative III, At The Spitz London 2005

JIM O’ROURKE, Shutting Down Here, Shutting Down Here (Portraits GRM)