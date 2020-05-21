/

Pangea 179

Ascolta la puntata (listen on Mixcloud).

Playlist

BING & RUTH, Live Forever, Species (4AD)
KCIN (NICHOLAS MEREDITH) / TILMAN ROBINSON / APHIR (BECKY WHITTON), The Garden Of Earthly Delights – Panel 1, From Isolation 4 (Trestle Records)
FIELD WORKS & MARY LATTYMORE, Silver Secrets, V.A. – Field Works: Ultrasonic (Temporary Residence)
CUCINA POVERA & ELS, Marmori, The Oystercatcher (Editions Mego)
FRANCINE PERRY / JENS T THOMSEN / SIMON WILLIAMS, Flash, From Isolation 5 (Trestle Records)
YUNG LEAN, Dance In The Dark, Starz (YEAR0001/AWAL)
NICKK DROPKICK, A Crack In The Hour Glass, Spettro Records 10th Year Anniversary – Volume I (Spettro Records)
DJ BORING, Like Water, Like Water (Technicolour)
KŒNIG, Mr Kiwi’s (feat. Sensational), Messing (Ventil Records)
INVENTIONS, Continous Portrait, Continous Portrait (Temporary Residence)
ELIA PIANA, sospeso.2, Sospeso
ALEX WHITE, Cheekbone Against Window Of Car, Transductioons (Room40)
HOBBY HORSE, Kyoto, Goodnight Moon (Auand)
FEDERICO DURAND, Postal de la Islas Feroe, Alba (12K)
LARAAJI, Temple Of New Light, Sun Piano (All Saints Records)
LAWRENCE ENGLISH, Lassitude, Lassitude (Room40)

Pangea
Pangea è un continuum spazio-musicale, una serie di derive psicogeografiche musicali in costante mutazione, le cui traiettorie ed excursus vengono di volta in volta determinati dalla collocazione delle tessere del puzzle che ne compongono il percorso. A Pangea piace ricreare ambienti sonori stranianti ed inviare spedizioni di esploratori trainati da cani da slitta da un capo all’altro dell’orbe terracqueo. Pangea è suono che puoi seguire con gli occhi e per questo crede molto nelle nuove geografie. Pangea adora giocare soprattutto con le novità discografiche, poiché nella sua più intima essenza vi è un inappagabile anelito di futuro, di altrove e di inaudito, ma non disdegna incursioni e retrospezioni nei meandri più reconditi della Storia. Pangea è un programma radiofonico ideato e condotto da Alarico Mantovani. Pangea nasce come programma radiofonico di Radio Città del Capo nel 2014. Va in onda in diretta ogni martedì sera alle ore 21:00 fino al dicembre del 2019, momento in cui la redazione della radio si disgrega definitivamente. Attualmente Pangea viene trasmessa in streaming su Mixcloud.

Archivio puntate
Pagina Facebook