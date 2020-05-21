Pangea 179

Ascolta la puntata (listen on Mixcloud).

Playlist

BING & RUTH, Live Forever, Species (4AD)

KCIN (NICHOLAS MEREDITH) / TILMAN ROBINSON / APHIR (BECKY WHITTON), The Garden Of Earthly Delights – Panel 1, From Isolation 4 (Trestle Records)

FIELD WORKS & MARY LATTYMORE, Silver Secrets, V.A. – Field Works: Ultrasonic (Temporary Residence)

CUCINA POVERA & ELS, Marmori, The Oystercatcher (Editions Mego)

FRANCINE PERRY / JENS T THOMSEN / SIMON WILLIAMS, Flash, From Isolation 5 (Trestle Records)

YUNG LEAN, Dance In The Dark, Starz (YEAR0001/AWAL)

NICKK DROPKICK, A Crack In The Hour Glass, Spettro Records 10th Year Anniversary – Volume I (Spettro Records)

DJ BORING, Like Water, Like Water (Technicolour)

KŒNIG, Mr Kiwi’s (feat. Sensational), Messing (Ventil Records)

INVENTIONS, Continous Portrait, Continous Portrait (Temporary Residence)

ELIA PIANA, sospeso.2, Sospeso

ALEX WHITE, Cheekbone Against Window Of Car, Transductioons (Room40)

HOBBY HORSE, Kyoto, Goodnight Moon (Auand)

FEDERICO DURAND, Postal de la Islas Feroe, Alba (12K)

LARAAJI, Temple Of New Light, Sun Piano (All Saints Records)

LAWRENCE ENGLISH, Lassitude, Lassitude (Room40)