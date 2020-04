Pangea 176

Ascolta la puntata (listen on Mixcloud).

Playlist

YAIR ELAZAR GLOTMAN & MATS ERLANDSSON, Procession, Emanate (130701/FatCat Records)

JARMO HUHTA, Boy In The Wood, Midair (Midira Records)

MADELEINE COCOLAS, Across The Ocean But Not Yet, Ithaca (Someone Good)

WESTERMAN, Your Hero Is Not Dead, Your Hero Is Not Dead (Partisan Records)

CAR SEAT HEADREST, There Must Be More Than Blood, Making A Door Less Open (Matador)

THUNDERCAT, Funny Thing, It Is What It Is (Brainfeeder)

HAWA, Frick, The One (b4)

NAYANA IZ, Final Hour (feat. Lorenzo) (Different Recordings)

DARKSTAR, Wolf (John Talabot Euphoric Remix), Wolf (John Talabot Remixes) (Warp)

THISQUIETARMY, Ultrablack, Kesselhaus (Midira Records)

BORIS HAUF, Mirrorism, Clark2 (Shameless)

ANDREW TUTTLE, Sun At 5 In 4161, Alexandra (Someone Good)

STEVE GUNN, Motion Pictures (For Carrie) (Amazon Original)

KEELEY FORSYTH, JAMES JOHNSTON, ROSS DOWNES, Bounce, From Isolation 3 (Trestle Records)

BERNARD FORT, Brain Fever, Fractals / Brain Fever (Recollection GRM)