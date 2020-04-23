Pangea 175

Ascolta la puntata (listen on Mixcloud).

Playlist

PHURPA, 02 3+, Hymns Of Gyer (Ideologic Organ)

LEVI, Lysa, Liquida

ORLANDO WEEKS, Blood Sugar, A Quickening (PIAS)

TOM MISCH & YUSSEF DAYES, Nightrider (ft. Freddie Gibbs), What Kinda Music (Beyond The Groove / Blue Note)

ELA MINUS, They Told Us It Was Hard But They Were Wrong (Domino)

JAMIE XX, Idontknow (Young Turks)

FLOATING POINTS, Bias (Mayfield Depot Mix) (Ninja Tune)

FLOATING DI MOREL, China Rough, Summer Has Become Cold (play loud! Productions)

WESTERMAN, Waiting On Design, Your Hero Is Not Dead (Partisan Records)

LORENZO SENNI, Think Big, Scacco Matto (Warp Records)

BING & RUTH, I Had No Dream, Species (4AD)

ROSS DOWNES, The Kind Animal, Stacked Up At Zero (Trestle Records)

HOUSES OF HEAVEN, In Soft Confusion, Silent Places (Felte)

JARMO HUHTA, Reptilian Pattern, Midair (Midira Records)

ADAM CONEY ANDERS HOLST DUNCAN MARQUISS, A From Isolation 2, From Isolation 2 (Trestle Records)

OWL, Consensus Time To Leave, Mille Feuille (SOFA)

MICK HARVEY, Turkish Theme, Waves Of ANZAC / The Journey (Mute)