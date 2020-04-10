/

Pangea 174

Playlist

CAROLINE, BRJ, Dark Blue / BRJ (Rough Trade)
MATT ELLIOTT, The Day After That, Farewell To All We Know (Ici d’ailleurs)
MAX DE WARDENER, Bismuth Dream, Music For Detuned Pianos (performed by Kit Downes)
WILLIAM BASINSKI, The Great Warriors, Hymns Of Oblivion (William Basinski)
LEO ABRAHAMS, SØLYST & SIMON FISHER TURNER, From Isolation 1, From Isolation 1 (Trestle Records)
GREG FOX, From The Cessation Of What, Contact (RVNG Intl.)
THUNDERCAT, I Love Louis Cole (feat. Louis Cole), It Is What It Is (Brainfeeder)
YVES TUMOR, Folie Imposée, Heaven To A Tortured Mind (Warp Records)
TSX, shallow miswant no rid, recur² (generate and test)
YAEJI, What We Drew, What We Drew (XL Recordings)
LORENZO SENNI, Canone Infinito, Scacco matto (Warp Records)
BERNARD PARMEGIANI, La Roue Ferris, Violostries (Recollection GRM)
die ANGEL, Cargo Cult, Utopien I (Karlrecords)
CLARICE JENSEN, Daily, The Experience Of Repetition As Death (130701/FatCat Records)
FUJI||||||||||TA, sukima, iki (Hallow Ground)

Pangea
Pangea è un continuum spazio-musicale, una serie di derive psicogeografiche musicali in costante mutazione, le cui traiettorie ed excursus vengono di volta in volta determinati dalla collocazione delle tessere del puzzle che ne compongono il percorso. A Pangea piace ricreare ambienti sonori stranianti ed inviare spedizioni di esploratori trainati da cani da slitta da un capo all’altro dell’orbe terracqueo. Pangea è suono che puoi seguire con gli occhi e per questo crede molto nelle nuove geografie. Pangea adora giocare soprattutto con le novità discografiche, poiché nella sua più intima essenza vi è un inappagabile anelito di futuro, di altrove e di inaudito, ma non disdegna incursioni e retrospezioni nei meandri più reconditi della Storia. Pangea è un programma radiofonico ideato e condotto da Alarico Mantovani. Va in onda in diretta ogni martedì sera, dalle 21.00 alle 22.30, su Radio Città del Capo.

