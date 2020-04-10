Pangea 174

Ascolta la puntata (listen on Mixcloud).

Playlist

CAROLINE, BRJ, Dark Blue / BRJ (Rough Trade)

MATT ELLIOTT, The Day After That, Farewell To All We Know (Ici d’ailleurs)

MAX DE WARDENER, Bismuth Dream, Music For Detuned Pianos (performed by Kit Downes)

WILLIAM BASINSKI, The Great Warriors, Hymns Of Oblivion (William Basinski)

LEO ABRAHAMS, SØLYST & SIMON FISHER TURNER, From Isolation 1, From Isolation 1 (Trestle Records)

GREG FOX, From The Cessation Of What, Contact (RVNG Intl.)

THUNDERCAT, I Love Louis Cole (feat. Louis Cole), It Is What It Is (Brainfeeder)

YVES TUMOR, Folie Imposée, Heaven To A Tortured Mind (Warp Records)

TSX, shallow miswant no rid, recur² (generate and test)

YAEJI, What We Drew, What We Drew (XL Recordings)

LORENZO SENNI, Canone Infinito, Scacco matto (Warp Records)

BERNARD PARMEGIANI, La Roue Ferris, Violostries (Recollection GRM)

die ANGEL, Cargo Cult, Utopien I (Karlrecords)

CLARICE JENSEN, Daily, The Experience Of Repetition As Death (130701/FatCat Records)

FUJI||||||||||TA, sukima, iki (Hallow Ground)