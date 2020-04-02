Pangea 173

Ascolta la puntata (listen on Mixcloud).

Playlist

ERIK GRISWOLD, Introduction, All’s Grist That Comes To The Mill (Room40)

LEVI, Arborea, Liquida

JAN WAGNER, Kapitel 28, Kapitel (Quiet Love Records)

GOLD CAGE, Shadows, Social Crutch (Felte)

PIERRE ROUSSEAU, The Way You Made Me Feel, Musique Sans Paroles (Beats In Space)

LITTLE DRAGON, New Fiction, New Me Same Us (Ninja Tune)

RUN THE JEWELS, Ooh LA LA (feat. Greg Nice & DJ Premier), RTJ4

BICEP, Atlas, Atlas (Ninja Tune)

SIMONE LALLI, Stella Verticale, Marefermo EP

ALBERTO BOCCARDI, 7, Cairo Primo (Oltrarno Recordings)

SARA OSWALD & FELDERMELDER, Insomnia, Hidden In Kaoris Castle (-OUS)

CLARICE JENSEN, Holy Mother, The Experience Of Repetition As Death (130701 / FatCat Records)

MONO NO AWARE, Chandan, Implosion (Alio Die)

JACASZEK, Christ Blood Theme, Music For Film (Ghostly International)

IAN WILLIAM CRAIG, Stories, Red Sun Through Smoke (130701 / Fat Cat)

EVERYTHING IS RECORDED, 1155AM This World (feat. Infinite Coles & Maria Somerville) (XL Recordings)

MATT ELLIOTT, Crisis Apparition, Farewell To All We Know (Ici d’ailleurs)