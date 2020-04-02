Pangea 173
Ascolta la puntata (listen on Mixcloud).
Playlist
ERIK GRISWOLD, Introduction, All’s Grist That Comes To The Mill (Room40)
LEVI, Arborea, Liquida
JAN WAGNER, Kapitel 28, Kapitel (Quiet Love Records)
GOLD CAGE, Shadows, Social Crutch (Felte)
PIERRE ROUSSEAU, The Way You Made Me Feel, Musique Sans Paroles (Beats In Space)
LITTLE DRAGON, New Fiction, New Me Same Us (Ninja Tune)
RUN THE JEWELS, Ooh LA LA (feat. Greg Nice & DJ Premier), RTJ4
BICEP, Atlas, Atlas (Ninja Tune)
SIMONE LALLI, Stella Verticale, Marefermo EP
ALBERTO BOCCARDI, 7, Cairo Primo (Oltrarno Recordings)
SARA OSWALD & FELDERMELDER, Insomnia, Hidden In Kaoris Castle (-OUS)
CLARICE JENSEN, Holy Mother, The Experience Of Repetition As Death (130701 / FatCat Records)
MONO NO AWARE, Chandan, Implosion (Alio Die)
JACASZEK, Christ Blood Theme, Music For Film (Ghostly International)
IAN WILLIAM CRAIG, Stories, Red Sun Through Smoke (130701 / Fat Cat)
EVERYTHING IS RECORDED, 1155AM This World (feat. Infinite Coles & Maria Somerville) (XL Recordings)
MATT ELLIOTT, Crisis Apparition, Farewell To All We Know (Ici d’ailleurs)