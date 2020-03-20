Pangea 171
Ascolta la puntata (listen on Mixcloud).
Playlist
YORKSTON / THORNE / KHAN, Sukhe Phool, Navarasa: Nine Emotions (Domino)
IAN WILLIAM CRAIG, Weight, Red Sun Through Smoke (130701 / Fat Cat)
SCHRECKEN & PETER KUTIN, The Trouble With Getting Over, The Trouble With Being Born (Ventil Records)
GOROVITZ – MANELA, Rolling Down The Hill, Timber Framing (Edelfaul Recordings)
PROTOMARTYR, Processed By The Boys, Ultimate Success Today (Domino)
YVES TUMOR, Kerosene!, Heaven To A Tortured Mind (Warp Records)
GOLD CAGE, Repeater Kember, Social Crutch (Felte)
HOUSES OF HEAVEN, Sleep, Silent Places (Felte)
YAEJI, Waking Up Down, What We Drew (XL Recordings) 3:21
NICOLAS GODIN, Catch Yourself Falling (feat. Alexis Taylor) – Falty DL Remix (NCLS)
PIERRE ROUSSEAU, Paris, Musique Sans Paroles (Beats In Space)
PATRICK GRAHAM & JOHN SELLEKAERS, Innerland, Innerland (Debashis Sinha Remix) (Parenthèses Records)
JAN WAGNER, Kapitel 27, Kapitel (Quiet Love Records)
GIULIO ALDINUCCI, Phoenix, Shards Of Distant Times (Karlrecords)
SIMON FISHER TURNER & EDMUND DE WAAL, A Quiet Corner In Time, A Quiet Corner In Time (Mute)
BEATRIZ FERREYRA, Echos, Echos + (Room40)