Pangea 171

Ascolta la puntata (listen on Mixcloud).

Playlist

YORKSTON / THORNE / KHAN, Sukhe Phool, Navarasa: Nine Emotions (Domino)

IAN WILLIAM CRAIG, Weight, Red Sun Through Smoke (130701 / Fat Cat)

SCHRECKEN & PETER KUTIN, The Trouble With Getting Over, The Trouble With Being Born (Ventil Records)

GOROVITZ – MANELA, Rolling Down The Hill, Timber Framing (Edelfaul Recordings)

PROTOMARTYR, Processed By The Boys, Ultimate Success Today (Domino)

YVES TUMOR, Kerosene!, Heaven To A Tortured Mind (Warp Records)

GOLD CAGE, Repeater Kember, Social Crutch (Felte)

HOUSES OF HEAVEN, Sleep, Silent Places (Felte)

YAEJI, Waking Up Down, What We Drew (XL Recordings) 3:21

NICOLAS GODIN, Catch Yourself Falling (feat. Alexis Taylor) – Falty DL Remix (NCLS)

PIERRE ROUSSEAU, Paris, Musique Sans Paroles (Beats In Space)

PATRICK GRAHAM & JOHN SELLEKAERS, Innerland, Innerland (Debashis Sinha Remix) (Parenthèses Records)

JAN WAGNER, Kapitel 27, Kapitel (Quiet Love Records)

GIULIO ALDINUCCI, Phoenix, Shards Of Distant Times (Karlrecords)

SIMON FISHER TURNER & EDMUND DE WAAL, A Quiet Corner In Time, A Quiet Corner In Time (Mute)

BEATRIZ FERREYRA, Echos, Echos + (Room40)