Pangea 169

Ascolta la puntata (listen on Mixcloud).

Playlist

DAN SAMSA, Saturn, V.A. – Outside the Lines Vol. 3 (Nonclassical)

SÍRIA, Canção do Gato, Boa-Língua (Crónica)

JAC BERROCAL, DAVID FENECH, VINCENT EPPLAY, Ice Exposure, Ice Exposure (Klanggalerie)

LAURIN HUBER, Jatkis, Juncture, (Hallow Ground)

WANG INC., Approdo, Mediterraneo (Random Numbers)

NAZAR, UN Sanctions, Guerilla (Hyperdub)

DJ MARCELLE / ANOTHER NICE MESS, Everything Not Yet (Extended Waiting), Everything Not Yet (Jahmoni Music)

CRAIG RICHARDS, Deep Slow, V.A. – Musicity x Culture Mile (Musicity Global)

SQUAREPUSHER, Midi Sans Frontières (Avec Batterie), Lamental EP (Warp Records)

CAR SEAT HEADREST, Can’t Cool Me Down, Making A Door Less Open (Matador Records)

JAGA JAZZIST, Spiral Era, Pyramid (Brainfeeder)

THE MASTER MUSICIANS OF JAJOUKA feat. BACHIR ATTAR, El Medahey, Apocalypse Across The Sky (Zehra)

FIELD WORKS & ELUVIUM, Dusk Tempi, Ultrasonic (Temporary Residence)

MAX DE WARDENER, The Sky Has a Film, Music For Detuned Pianos (performed by KIT DOWNES) (Village Green Recordings)

BEN BERTRAND, Morton and György in the Battista Mist, Manes (Stroom/Les albums claus)