Pangea 166

Ascolta la puntata (listen on Mixcloud).

Playlist

MARSICODITRAPANI, Il maestro siamo noi, The Greatest Nots (Plastica Marella)

ROBERT HAIGH, Air Madeleine, Black Sarabande (Unseen Worlds)

DAVID SHEA, Broken Jade – Four Directions Bat, The Tower Of Mirrors (Sub Rosa)

DAVID SHEA, The Elder Of The Void – Awakening, The Tower Of Mirrors (Sub Rosa)

KID BE KID, Blood, Lovely Genders (Springstoff)

SIGN LIBRA, Sea Of Nectar, Sea To Sea (RVNG Intl.)

ULF IVARSSON, Red Midnight, Lower Zone (Lamour Records)

TRESQUE, Enbas, Ereignisse (Part 1) (-OUS)

JON HASSELL / FARAFINA, Kaboo, Flash Of The Spirit (Glitterbeat)

BOBBY RAUSCH, My Third Journey Through A Dark Land, Soap (Springstoff)

SONS OF VILJEMS, Unthinking (EEEE)

LEO TAKAMI, Felis Catus and Silence, Felis Catus and Silence (Unseen Worlds)

BLACK MIDI, Sweater

CAMILLA PISANI, No Land Frequencies, Frozen Archimia (Midira Records)

FABIO R LATTUCA, Untitled, Matter (Midira Records)

DASPO, Schiphol, Samenreis (Setola di maiale)