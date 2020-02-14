/

Pangea 166

Ascolta la puntata (listen on Mixcloud).

Playlist

MARSICODITRAPANI, Il maestro siamo noi, The Greatest Nots (Plastica Marella)
ROBERT HAIGH, Air Madeleine, Black Sarabande (Unseen Worlds)
DAVID SHEA, Broken Jade – Four Directions Bat, The Tower Of Mirrors (Sub Rosa)
DAVID SHEA, The Elder Of The Void – Awakening, The Tower Of Mirrors (Sub Rosa)
KID BE KID, Blood, Lovely Genders (Springstoff)
SIGN LIBRA, Sea Of Nectar, Sea To Sea (RVNG Intl.)
ULF IVARSSON, Red Midnight, Lower Zone (Lamour Records)
TRESQUE, Enbas, Ereignisse (Part 1) (-OUS)
JON HASSELL / FARAFINA, Kaboo, Flash Of The Spirit (Glitterbeat)
BOBBY RAUSCH, My Third Journey Through A Dark Land, Soap (Springstoff)
SONS OF VILJEMS, Unthinking (EEEE)
LEO TAKAMI, Felis Catus and Silence, Felis Catus and Silence (Unseen Worlds)
BLACK MIDI, Sweater
CAMILLA PISANI, No Land Frequencies, Frozen Archimia (Midira Records)
FABIO R LATTUCA, Untitled, Matter (Midira Records)
DASPO, Schiphol, Samenreis (Setola di maiale)

Pangea
Pangea è un continuum spazio-musicale, una serie di derive psicogeografiche musicali in costante mutazione, le cui traiettorie ed excursus vengono di volta in volta determinati dalla collocazione delle tessere del puzzle che ne compongono il percorso. A Pangea piace ricreare ambienti sonori stranianti ed inviare spedizioni di esploratori trainati da cani da slitta da un capo all’altro dell’orbe terracqueo. Pangea è suono che puoi seguire con gli occhi e per questo crede molto nelle nuove geografie. Pangea adora giocare soprattutto con le novità discografiche, poiché nella sua più intima essenza vi è un inappagabile anelito di futuro, di altrove e di inaudito, ma non disdegna incursioni e retrospezioni nei meandri più reconditi della Storia. Pangea è un programma radiofonico ideato e condotto da Alarico Mantovani. Va in onda in diretta ogni martedì sera, dalle 21.00 alle 22.30, su Radio Città del Capo.

