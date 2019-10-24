Pangea 154
Ascolta la puntata (listen on Mixcloud).
Playlist
LAND OF KUSH, Aha, Sand Enigma (Constellation)
MATANA ROBERTS, Her Mighty Waters Run, Coin Coin Chapter Four: Memphis (Constellation Records)
ANNELYSE GELMAN & JASON GRIER, Maxes, About Repulsion (Fonograf Editions)
THOMAS BRINKMANN, Günne (Irmscher) BO (Möhnesee / D), Raupenbahn (Editions Mego)
FLOATING POINTS, Bias, Crush (Ninja Tune)
LORAINE JAMES, For You And I, For You And I (Hyperdub) 5:30
SEBASTIAN, Sober (feat. Bakar), THIRST (Ed Banger)
NICOLAS GODIN, The Border
BATTLES, Fort Greene Park, Juice B Crypts (Warp)
BERHANA, G2G, HAN (EQT)
RINA MUSHONGA, Cassiopeia
THE DRUMS, I Didn’t Realise (feat. Jonny Pearce)
THE POP GROUP, Kiss The Book (unrealeased studio version), Y (Mute)
SWANS, The Hanging Man, Leaving Meaning (Young God Records / Mute)
RICHARD DAWSON, The Queen’s Head, 2020 (Domino)
PETER IVERS, Take Your Chances With Me, Becoming Peter Ivers (RVNG Intl.)
PANTHALASSA, Untitled, Panthalassa (Tresno Records)