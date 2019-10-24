Pangea 154

Ascolta la puntata (listen on Mixcloud).

Playlist

LAND OF KUSH, Aha, Sand Enigma (Constellation)

MATANA ROBERTS, Her Mighty Waters Run, Coin Coin Chapter Four: Memphis (Constellation Records)

ANNELYSE GELMAN & JASON GRIER, Maxes, About Repulsion (Fonograf Editions)

THOMAS BRINKMANN, Günne (Irmscher) BO (Möhnesee / D), Raupenbahn (Editions Mego)

FLOATING POINTS, Bias, Crush (Ninja Tune)

LORAINE JAMES, For You And I, For You And I (Hyperdub) 5:30

SEBASTIAN, Sober (feat. Bakar), THIRST (Ed Banger)

NICOLAS GODIN, The Border

BATTLES, Fort Greene Park, Juice B Crypts (Warp)

BERHANA, G2G, HAN (EQT)

RINA MUSHONGA, Cassiopeia

THE DRUMS, I Didn’t Realise (feat. Jonny Pearce)

THE POP GROUP, Kiss The Book (unrealeased studio version), Y (Mute)

SWANS, The Hanging Man, Leaving Meaning (Young God Records / Mute)

RICHARD DAWSON, The Queen’s Head, 2020 (Domino)

PETER IVERS, Take Your Chances With Me, Becoming Peter Ivers (RVNG Intl.)

PANTHALASSA, Untitled, Panthalassa (Tresno Records)