Pangea 151

Ascolta la puntata (listen on Mixcloud).

Playlist

MASSIMO CAROZZI, Southern Line, Night Shift (Yerevan Tapes)

A WINGED VICTORY FOR THE SULLEN, The Rhythm Of A Dividing Pair, Undivided Five (Ninja Tune)

RENAUD-GABRIEL PION, 1529, Spiritus (radiofrance éditions/Signature)

OISEAUX-TEMPÊTE, He Is Afraid And So Am I, From Somewhere Invisible (Sub Rosa)

TEEBS, Mirror Memory, Anicca (Brainfeeder)

HXXS, Learner, Year Of The Witch (Captured Tracks)

PROC FISKAL, Smith Deli, Shleekit Doss (Hyperdub)

UNDERWORLD, Biro The Leggy (Romford Dub)

CARL STONE, Bia Bia, Himalaya (Unseen Worlds)

MATANA ROBERTS, Raise Yourself Up + Backbone Once More, Coin Coin Chapter Four: Memphis (Constellation Records)

DJ SPINN, U Ain’t Really Bout Dat Life, Da Life (Hyperdub)

BATTLES, They Played It Twice (feat. Xenia Rubinos), Juice B Crypts (Warp Records)

BANTOU MENTALE, Boko Haram, Bantou Mentale (Glitterbeat)

ONLY NOW, Perpetual Slaughter, Captivity (SOUK Records)

BUSHMAN’S REVENGE, Moves Away From The Door, Et Hån Mot Overklassen (Hubro)

KA BAIRD, Symanimagenic, Respires (RVNG Intl.)

MEEMO COMMA, Tanglewood, Sleepmoss (Planet Mu)

SIAVASH AMINI, A Recollection Of The Disappeared, Serus (Room40)