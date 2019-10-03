Pangea 151

/

Playlist

MASSIMO CAROZZI, Southern Line, Night Shift (Yerevan Tapes)
A WINGED VICTORY FOR THE SULLEN, The Rhythm Of A Dividing Pair, Undivided Five (Ninja Tune)
RENAUD-GABRIEL PION, 1529, Spiritus (radiofrance éditions/Signature)
OISEAUX-TEMPÊTE, He Is Afraid And So Am I, From Somewhere Invisible (Sub Rosa)
TEEBS, Mirror Memory, Anicca (Brainfeeder)
HXXS, Learner, Year Of The Witch (Captured Tracks)
PROC FISKAL, Smith Deli, Shleekit Doss (Hyperdub)
UNDERWORLD, Biro The Leggy (Romford Dub)
CARL STONE, Bia Bia, Himalaya (Unseen Worlds)
MATANA ROBERTS, Raise Yourself Up + Backbone Once More, Coin Coin Chapter Four: Memphis (Constellation Records)
DJ SPINN, U Ain’t Really Bout Dat Life, Da Life (Hyperdub)
BATTLES, They Played It Twice (feat. Xenia Rubinos), Juice B Crypts (Warp Records)
BANTOU MENTALE, Boko Haram, Bantou Mentale (Glitterbeat)
ONLY NOW, Perpetual Slaughter, Captivity (SOUK Records)
BUSHMAN’S REVENGE, Moves Away From The Door, Et Hån Mot Overklassen (Hubro)
KA BAIRD, Symanimagenic, Respires (RVNG Intl.)
MEEMO COMMA, Tanglewood, Sleepmoss (Planet Mu)
SIAVASH AMINI, A Recollection Of The Disappeared, Serus (Room40)

Pangea
Pangea è un continuum spazio-musicale, una serie di derive psicogeografiche musicali in costante mutazione, le cui traiettorie ed excursus vengono di volta in volta determinati dalla collocazione delle tessere del puzzle che ne compongono il percorso. A Pangea piace ricreare ambienti sonori stranianti ed inviare spedizioni di esploratori trainati da cani da slitta da un capo all’altro dell’orbe terracqueo. Pangea è suono che puoi seguire con gli occhi e per questo crede molto nelle nuove geografie. Pangea adora giocare soprattutto con le novità discografiche, poiché nella sua più intima essenza vi è un inappagabile anelito di futuro, di altrove e di inaudito, ma non disdegna incursioni e retrospezioni nei meandri più reconditi della Storia. Pangea è un programma radiofonico ideato e condotto da Alarico Mantovani. Va in onda in diretta ogni martedì sera, dalle 21.00 alle 22.30, su Radio Città del Capo.

