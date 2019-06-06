Pangea 147

Ascolta la puntata (listen on Mixcloud).

Playlist

Coil, Ostia (The Death Of Pasolini), Coil Live Five – Gdansk Autumn 2002 (Retractor)

Altrimenti, Interno Notte, Interno (Misto Mame)

SPIME.IM, Exaland V, Exaland (-ous)

Not Glass, Dum Loquor Hora Fugit, Forma (Ecstatic)

Rainer Veil, Double Down, Vanity (Modern Love)

Underworld, Schiphol Test, Drift Episode 4

Basic Rhythm, Slice Neck, On The Threshold (Planet Mu)

Puto Tito, C L ProD, Carregando A Vida Atras Das Costas (Principe)

Lady Lykez, Lyke U (Prod by D’Lux), Muhammad Ali EP (Hyperdub)

Gaika, R6 Remix (feat. Spragga Benz), Heaters 4 The 2 Seaters (Mixtape)

Kuljit Bhamra, Bex Burch & Magnus Mehta, 03, One Day Band 18 (Trestle Records)

Helm, I Knew You Would Respond, Chemical Flowers (PAN)

Chris Brokaw, Step Outside, End Of The Night (Glitterbeat / tak:til)

Chuck Johnson, Black Riga, Balsams (Glitterbeat / tak:til)

The London Sound Survey, Coryton Refinery Siren, Thames (Persistence Of Sound)

Benjamin Finger / Mia Zabelka / John Hegre, Part 1, Live At Rewire 2018 (Never Anything Records)