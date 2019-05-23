Pangea 146
Ascolta la puntata (listen on Mixcloud).
Playlist
Ben Chatwin, Substrates (From The Mouth Of The Sun Remix), Altered Signals (Village Green Recordings)
Not Glass, Fallite Fallentes, Forma (Ecstatic)
Basic Rhythm, I Want You, On The Threshold (Planet Mu)
Rainer Veil, Double Down, Vanity (Modern Love)
Tycho, Pink & Blue, Weather (Ninja Tune)
Puto Tito, 123, Carregando A Vida Atras Das Costas (Principe)
Gaika, Headlights & Heaters 8 (feat. Azekel, Cosima & Robb Rocks), Heaters 4 The 2 Seaters (Warp Records)
Jameszoo & Metropole Orkest (conducted by Jules Buckley), (flake), Melkweg (Brainfeeder)
“Blue” Gene Tyranny, Next Time Might Be Your Time, Out Of The Blue (Unseen Worlds)
Ken Vandermark & Terrie Ex, Fixed Lenght Pelican, Scaffolding (Terp Records)
Renaldo & The Loaf, Bali Whine, Songs For Swinging Larvae / Songs From The Surgery (Editions Mego)
Kelly Moran, Love Birds, Night Birds, Devil-Birds, Origin (Warp Records)
Ornament & Verbrechen, Surety, Tapetopia 001 (Play Loud! Productions)
9T Antiope & Siavash Amini, Blue As In Bleeding, Harmistice (Hallow Ground)
Iain Chambers, The Eccentric Press, The Eccentric Press (Persistence Of Sound)