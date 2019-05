Pangea 143

Ascolta la puntata (listen on Mixcloud).

Playlist

Logos, Arrival (T2 Mix), Imperial Flood (Different Circles)

Neunau, Nel vuoto, Il ciclo del vuoto (Boring Machines)

Maribou State, Feel Good (feat. Khruangbin) Khruangbin’s A Well Nice Version, Kingdoms In Colour Remixed (Counter Records)

Plaid, Maru, Polymer (Warp Records)

Adam Coney, Pavilion, Pavilion (Trestle Records)

Underworld, Poet Cat, Drift Episode 3 Part 5

Flying Lotus, Takashi, Flamagra (Warp Records)

DJ Nate, Bring Your Best Crack, Take Off Mode (Planet Mu)

Von Tesla, Sensory Leakage, Ganzfeld (Boring Machines)

Paal Nilssen-Love & Ken Vandermark, Screen Off Parts 8 & 9, Screen Off (PNL Records)

Kukangendai, Mure, Palm (Ideologic Organ)

The Soft Cavalry, Dive, The Soft Cavalry (Bella Union)

Massimo Farjon Pupillo, All The Pretty Little Horses, Massimo Farjon Pupillo (Oltrarno Recordings)

Junkie Flamingos, Evening Of Our Days, Lemegeton Party (The Helen Scarsdale Agency)

The Star Pillow, Circle Of Events, Music For Sad Headbangers (Midira Records)

Félix Blume, Fog Horns, Fog Horns (Discrepant)