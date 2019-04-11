Pangea 141

Ascolta la puntata (listen on Mixcloud).

Playlist

Deaf Center, Undone, Low Distance (Sonic Pieces)

Mana, Seven Steps Behind, Seven Steps Behind (Hyperdub)

Stale Storlokken, Stranded At Red Ice Desert. Remember Your Loved Ones (In Memory Of My Dear Mother) + Turbulence, The Haze Of Sleeplessness (Hubro)

Feldermelder, Another Place (Zavoloka Remix), The Sound Of Remixes (-OUS)

Lakker, A Whisper In Your Ear, Epoca (R&S Records)

Von Tesla, feedforward, Ganzfeld (Boring Machines)

Rian Treanor, B1, Ataxia (Planet Mu)

Louis Cole, My Buick (Live Sesh), Live Sesh and Xtra Songs (Brainfeeder)

Ifriqiyya Electrique, Moola Nefta, Laylet El Booree (Glitterbeat)

Black Midi, Crow’s Perch, Crow’s Perch (Rough Trade)

James Yorkston, The Irish Wars Of Independence, The Route To The Harmonium (Domino)

The Future Eve feat. Robert Wyatt, First Version, KiTsuNe / Brian The Fox (flau)

Light Conductor, A Bright Resemblance, Sequence One (Constellation)

Celer, In the middle of the moving field, Xièxie (Two Acoms)

Marja Ahti, Coastal Inversion, Vegetal Negatives (Hallow Ground)