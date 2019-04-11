/

Pangea 141

Ascolta la puntata

Playlist

Deaf Center, Undone, Low Distance (Sonic Pieces)
Mana, Seven Steps Behind, Seven Steps Behind (Hyperdub)
Stale Storlokken, Stranded At Red Ice Desert. Remember Your Loved Ones (In Memory Of My Dear Mother) + Turbulence, The Haze Of Sleeplessness (Hubro)
Feldermelder, Another Place (Zavoloka Remix), The Sound Of Remixes (-OUS)
Lakker, A Whisper In Your Ear, Epoca (R&S Records)
Von Tesla, feedforward, Ganzfeld (Boring Machines)
Rian Treanor, B1, Ataxia (Planet Mu)
Louis Cole, My Buick (Live Sesh), Live Sesh and Xtra Songs (Brainfeeder)
Ifriqiyya Electrique, Moola Nefta, Laylet El Booree (Glitterbeat)
Black Midi, Crow’s Perch, Crow’s Perch (Rough Trade)
James Yorkston, The Irish Wars Of Independence, The Route To The Harmonium (Domino)
The Future Eve feat. Robert Wyatt, First Version, KiTsuNe / Brian The Fox (flau)
Light Conductor, A Bright Resemblance, Sequence One (Constellation)
Celer, In the middle of the moving field, Xièxie (Two Acoms)
Marja Ahti, Coastal Inversion, Vegetal Negatives (Hallow Ground)


Pangea è un continuum spazio-musicale, una serie di derive psicogeografiche musicali in costante mutazione, le cui traiettorie ed excursus vengono di volta in volta determinati dalla collocazione delle tessere del puzzle che ne compongono il percorso. A Pangea piace ricreare ambienti sonori stranianti ed inviare spedizioni di esploratori trainati da cani da slitta da un capo all’altro dell’orbe terracqueo. Pangea è suono che puoi seguire con gli occhi e per questo crede molto nelle nuove geografie. Pangea adora giocare soprattutto con le novità discografiche, poiché nella sua più intima essenza vi è un inappagabile anelito di futuro, di altrove e di inaudito, ma non disdegna incursioni e retrospezioni nei meandri più reconditi della Storia. Pangea è un programma radiofonico che va in onda in diretta ogni martedì sera, dalle 21.00 alle 22.30, sulle frequenze di Radio Città del Capo.

