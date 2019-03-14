Pangea 138

Ascolta la puntata.

Playlist

Adriano Zanni, Conchiglie cani gabbiani mare e nebbia, Ricordo quasi tutto (Bronson Recordings)

Alexandra Spence, Bodies In Place, Waking She Heard The Fluttering (Room40)

Eli Keszler, Enter The Bristle Strum, Empire (Shelter Press)

Jay Glass Dubs, Thumb Dub, Thumb Dub / Index Dub (Dub On Arrival)

Thighpaulsandra, Brown Pillows, Practical Electronics With Thighpaulsandra (Editions Mego)

Minimal Violence, InDreams (Cardopusher Remix), InDreams (Technicolour)

Elecktroids, Time Tunnel, Elektroworld (Clone Records)

Holly Herndon, Eternal, Proto (4AD)

Croatian Amor, Dark Cut, Isa (Posh Isolation)

Helado Negro, Two Lucky, This Is How You Smile (RVNG Intl.)

Combo Chimbita, Ahomale, Ahomale (Anti-Records)

Pram, Doll’s Eyes, Across The Meridian (Domino)

Lan Cao Gregor Siedl Wolfgang Seidel, Zugzwang, Optimistic Modernism (Moloko+)

Soundwalk Collective With Patti Smith, The New Revelations Of Being, The Peyote Dance (Bella Union)

William Basinski, On Time Out Of Time, On Time Out Of Time (Temporary Residence)