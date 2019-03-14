/

Pangea 138

Adriano Zanni, Conchiglie cani gabbiani mare e nebbia, Ricordo quasi tutto (Bronson Recordings)
Alexandra Spence, Bodies In Place, Waking She Heard The Fluttering (Room40)
Eli Keszler, Enter The Bristle Strum, Empire (Shelter Press)
Jay Glass Dubs, Thumb Dub, Thumb Dub / Index Dub (Dub On Arrival)
Thighpaulsandra, Brown Pillows, Practical Electronics With Thighpaulsandra (Editions Mego)
Minimal Violence, InDreams (Cardopusher Remix), InDreams (Technicolour)
Elecktroids, Time Tunnel, Elektroworld (Clone Records)
Holly Herndon, Eternal, Proto (4AD)
Croatian Amor, Dark Cut, Isa (Posh Isolation)
Helado Negro, Two Lucky, This Is How You Smile (RVNG Intl.)
Combo Chimbita, Ahomale, Ahomale (Anti-Records)
Pram, Doll’s Eyes, Across The Meridian (Domino)
Lan Cao Gregor Siedl Wolfgang Seidel, Zugzwang, Optimistic Modernism (Moloko+)
Soundwalk Collective With Patti Smith, The New Revelations Of Being, The Peyote Dance (Bella Union)
William Basinski, On Time Out Of Time, On Time Out Of Time (Temporary Residence)

Pangea
Pangea è un continuum spazio-musicale, una serie di derive psicogeografiche musicali in costante mutazione, le cui traiettorie ed excursus vengono di volta in volta determinati dalla collocazione delle tessere del puzzle che ne compongono il percorso. A Pangea piace ricreare ambienti sonori stranianti ed inviare spedizioni di esploratori trainati da cani da slitta da un capo all’altro dell’orbe terracqueo. Pangea è suono che puoi seguire con gli occhi e per questo crede molto nelle nuove geografie. Pangea adora giocare soprattutto con le novità discografiche, poiché nella sua più intima essenza vi è un inappagabile anelito di futuro, di altrove e di inaudito, ma non disdegna incursioni e retrospezioni nei meandri più reconditi della Storia. Pangea è un programma radiofonico che va in onda in diretta ogni martedì sera, dalle 21.00 alle 22.30, sulle frequenze di Radio Città del Capo.

