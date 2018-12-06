Pangea 127

Ascolta la puntata (listen on Mixcloud).

Playlist

Cuts, Shattering Through, A Gradual Decline (Village Green Recordings)

Luca Sigurtà, Peekaboo Bang, Goddess (Glistening Examples)

Obsqure & Suz, Land Of The Free (A Perfect Place), Crossroads (Springstoff)

Blood Orange & Yves Tumor, Smoke feat. Ian Isiah (Remix)

Mmph, Serenade, Serenade (Tri Angle)

Bonaventure, Both feat. Hannah Black, Mentor (Planet Mu)

Peggy Gou, It Makes You Forget (Itgehane) Jamal Moss ChicagoPhonic Soundsystem Remix, It Makes You Forget (Itgehane) Remixes (Ninja Tune)

DJ Weirdman, Helix Nebula, Pattern 001 (Timeless Records)

Laurie Spiegel, Patchwork, The Expanding Universe (Unseen Worlds)

Hanno Leichtmann, Selbstbespiegelung, Nouvelle Aventure (Karlrecords)

Lionel Marchetti & Cat Hope (performed by Decibel), Pour un enfant qui dort, The Last Days Of Reality (Room40)

Senyawa, Tanggalkan Di Dunia (Undo The World), Sujud (Sublime Frequencies)

Kim Myhr, days, pressing clouds passing crowds (Hubro)

Kim Myhr, thngs dspr, pressing clouds passing crowds (Hubro)

Jean C Roché, Ocumare, Birds Of Venezuela (Sub Rosa)