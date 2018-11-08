Pangea 123

Ascolta la puntata.

Playlist

David Berezan, Cycle Nautique, Lightvessels (Empreintes DIGITALes)

Jean C. Roché, Gran Sabana, Birds Of Venezuela (Sub Rosa)

Tim Rutili, off sun off nobody loves an albatross, Arthur King Presents Tim Rutili: (arroyo) Abstractions (Dangerbird)

IMI, ___§, Moon Relay (Hubro)

Oliver Coates, Charlev, Shelley On Zenn-La (RVNG Intl.)

Carcass Identity, Narrenschiff, Carcass Identity EP (Random Numbers)

Vessel, Glory Glory (For Tippy), Queen Of Golden Dogs (Tri Angle)

Amnesia Scanner, AS Chaos, Another Life (PAN)

Farai, This Is England, Punk Champagne / This Is England (Big Dada)

Hen Ogledd, Tiny Witch Hunter, Mogic (Weird World)

Thundercat, King Of The Hill (feat. BADBADNOTGOOD), Brainfeeder X (Brainfeeder)

Cass McCombs, Sleeping Volcanoes, Tip Of The Sphere (Anti Records)

Young Fathers, Cocoa Sugar, Border Girl / Cocoa Sugar (Ninja Tune)

Georgia Anne Muldrow, Bobbie’s Dittie, Overload (Brainfeeder)

Klaus Weiss, Survivor, Unusual Sounds: The Hidden History Of Library Music (Anthology Recordings)

Michele Mercure, Mother, Beside Herself (RVNG Intl.)

Heather Leigh, Soft Seasons, Throne (Editions Mego)