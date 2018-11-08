Pangea 123

/

David Berezan, Cycle Nautique, Lightvessels (Empreintes DIGITALes)
Jean C. Roché, Gran Sabana, Birds Of Venezuela (Sub Rosa)
Tim Rutili, off sun off nobody loves an albatross, Arthur King Presents Tim Rutili: (arroyo) Abstractions (Dangerbird)
IMI, ___§, Moon Relay (Hubro)
Oliver Coates, Charlev, Shelley On Zenn-La (RVNG Intl.)
Carcass Identity, Narrenschiff, Carcass Identity EP (Random Numbers)
Vessel, Glory Glory (For Tippy), Queen Of Golden Dogs (Tri Angle)
Amnesia Scanner, AS Chaos, Another Life (PAN)
Farai, This Is England, Punk Champagne / This Is England (Big Dada)
Hen Ogledd, Tiny Witch Hunter, Mogic (Weird World)
Thundercat, King Of The Hill (feat. BADBADNOTGOOD), Brainfeeder X (Brainfeeder)
Cass McCombs, Sleeping Volcanoes, Tip Of The Sphere (Anti Records)
Young Fathers, Cocoa Sugar, Border Girl / Cocoa Sugar (Ninja Tune)
Georgia Anne Muldrow, Bobbie’s Dittie, Overload (Brainfeeder)
Klaus Weiss, Survivor, Unusual Sounds: The Hidden History Of Library Music (Anthology Recordings)
Michele Mercure, Mother, Beside Herself (RVNG Intl.)
Heather Leigh, Soft Seasons, Throne (Editions Mego)

Pangea è un continuum spazio-musicale, una serie di derive psicogeografiche musicali in costante mutazione, le cui traiettorie ed excursus vengono di volta in volta determinati dalla collocazione delle tessere del puzzle che ne compongono il percorso. A Pangea piace ricreare ambienti sonori stranianti ed inviare spedizioni di esploratori trainati da cani da slitta da un capo all’altro dell’orbe terracqueo. Pangea è suono che puoi seguire con gli occhi e per questo crede molto nelle nuove geografie. Pangea adora giocare soprattutto con le novità discografiche, poiché nella sua più intima essenza vi è un inappagabile anelito di futuro, di altrove e di inaudito, ma non disdegna incursioni e retrospezioni nei meandri più reconditi della Storia. Pangea è un programma radiofonico che va in onda in diretta ogni martedì sera, dalle 21.00 alle 22.30, sulle frequenze di Radio Città del Capo.

