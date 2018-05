Pangea 114

Ascolta la puntata.

Playlist

Oneohtrix Point Never, Trance 1 (Bonus Track For Japan), Age Of (Beat Records/Warp Records)

Running, Feminine, For Us By Us (Olde English Spelling Bee)

Gang Gang Dance, J-Tree, Kazuashita (4AD)

Clipping., Face (Youth Code Remix), Face (Deathbomb Arc)

DJ Fulltono, Tribal Dancer, Tribal Dancer (Beat Machine Records)

Singers & Players, Sit And Wonder, War Of Words (On-U Sound)

Actress x London Contemporary Orchestra, Voodoo Posse Chronic Illusion, LAGEOS (Ninja Tune)

Demdike Stare x Il Gruppo di Improvvisazione Nuova Consonanza, Side B, The Feed-Back Loop (DDS)

Ammar 808 featuring Cheb Hassen Tej, Essoug Rsam, The Wire exclusive (Glitterbeat)

Leon Vynehall, English Oak (Chapter VII) [Gerd Janson Remix], Nothing Is Still (Ninja Tune)