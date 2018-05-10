/

Pangea 111

Playlist

Cecilia, Pagliaccio, Adoration (Halcyon Veil)
Lucrecia Dalt, Atmospheres Touch, Anticlines (RVNGIntl.)
Leon Vynehall, Movements (Chapter III), Nothing Is Still (Ninja Tune)
Onyx Collective, FDR Drive, Lower East Suite Part Three (Big Dada)
Dirty Projectors, Break-Thru (Domino)
Halo Maud, Wherever, Je suis une ile (Heavenly Records)
Beach House, Black Car, 7 (Sub Pop)
Oneohtrix Point Never, Black Snow, Age Of (Warp Records)
Tirzah, Gladly, Devotion (Domino)
Brandy, Angel In Disguise (El Kid Remix)
Dabrye, Vert-Horiz, Three/Three (Ghostly International)
Maribou State, Turnmills (Club Mix), Turnmills (Counter Records)
!!!, Kim Thurston & Me, MEGAMiiiX Vol. 01: Shake Shake Shake (Warp Records)
Jon Hopkins, Everything Connected, Singularity (Domino)
Rune Bagge, Simple Dreams, Pink Dreams (Rune Grammofon)
Chevel, Always Yours, Always Yours (Different Circles)
Acre, DNT, Hollow Body (Opal Tapes)
Autechre, t1a1, NTS Session 1 (Warp Records)

 

Pangea è un continuum spazio-musicale, una serie di derive psicogeografiche musicali in costante mutazione, le cui traiettorie ed excursus vengono di volta in volta determinati dalla collocazione delle tessere del puzzle che ne compongono il percorso. A Pangea piace ricreare ambienti sonori stranianti ed inviare spedizioni di esploratori trainati da cani da slitta da un capo all’altro dell’orbe terracqueo. Pangea è suono che puoi seguire con gli occhi e per questo crede molto nelle nuove geografie. Pangea adora giocare soprattutto con le novità discografiche, poiché nella sua più intima essenza vi è un inappagabile anelito di futuro, di altrove e di inaudito, ma non disdegna incursioni e retrospezioni nei meandri più reconditi della Storia. Pangea è un programma radiofonico che va in onda in diretta ogni martedì sera, dalle 21.00 alle 22.30, sulle frequenze di Radio Città del Capo.

