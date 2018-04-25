Pangea 110

Ascolta la puntata.

Nanook Of The North, Qulingat, Nanook Of The North (Denovali)

Chevel, Bullet, Always Yours (Different Circles)

Acre, Suicide Drone, Hollow Body (Opal Tapes)

Hanz, Psychic Dog, Plasty II (Tri Angle)

Swimful Buterfly, Offline, Dead Buterfly

Terre Thaemlitz, Sprinkles’ House Arrest, Deproduction EP 1: Names Have Been Changed Sound/Reading for Incest Porn (Comatonse Recordings)

Monofonic Orchestra, An Eyebrow In Cursed Fair, Post_Human Folk Music (Spittle Records)

Mind Over Mirrors, Feeding On The Flats + Matchstick Grip, Bellowing Sun (Paradise Of Bachelors)

Kwaku Kamaso, Reparto Spoi, Angola Divina | Reparto Spoi (Vaatican Records / Spettro Records / PAQ)

Lino Capra Vaccina, Metafisica del suono (excerpt), Metafisiche del suono (Dark Companion)

Dmitri Shostakovich, Czech Philarmonic Orchestra, Simphony No. 7 Op. 60 “Leningrad” Allegretto (Supraphon)