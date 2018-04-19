Pangea 109

Ascolta la puntata.

Playlist

Mark Pritchard, S.O.S. Feat. The Space Lady + The Four Worlds, The Four Worlds (Warp Records)

Leon Vynehall, Envelopes (Chapter VI), Nothing Is Still (Ninja Tune)

Swimful Buterfly, Young Peach Instrumental feat. Damacha, Dead Buterfly

Chrome Sparks, Rocket, Chrome Sparks (Counter Records)

E8, Sware, Boxed V (Boxed)

Bicep, Helix, Rain EP (Ninja Tune)

Positive Centre, Body Molecule, Nonharmonic Beautifault (Leyla Records)

Hanz, The Approach, Plasty II (Tri Angle)

Beach House, Dark Spring, 7 (Sub Pop / Bella Union)

MX-80 Sound, Gary And Priscilla, Out Of The Tunnel (Ralph Records)

Oneida, Economy Travel, Romance (Joyful Noise Recordings)

Mind Over Mirrors, Vermillion Pink, Bellowing Sun (Paradise Of Bachelors)

Black Merlin, Sebada Kumbamg, Hipnotik Tradisi (Island Of The Gods)

Andrea Belfi, Syncline, Ore (Float)

Ldgu, Ratu Kidul Queen Of The South Sea, Sriti Vol.1 – Ldgu’s Sonic Adventures In The Island Of Jah-va. Volume One: Jawa Mistis (Tresno Records)