Pangea 109

Mark Pritchard, S.O.S. Feat. The Space Lady + The Four Worlds, The Four Worlds (Warp Records)
Leon Vynehall, Envelopes (Chapter VI), Nothing Is Still (Ninja Tune)
Swimful Buterfly, Young Peach Instrumental feat. Damacha, Dead Buterfly
Chrome Sparks, Rocket, Chrome Sparks (Counter Records)
E8, Sware, Boxed V (Boxed)
Bicep, Helix, Rain EP (Ninja Tune)
Positive Centre, Body Molecule, Nonharmonic Beautifault (Leyla Records)
Hanz, The Approach, Plasty II (Tri Angle)
Beach House, Dark Spring, 7 (Sub Pop / Bella Union)
MX-80 Sound, Gary And Priscilla, Out Of The Tunnel (Ralph Records)
Oneida, Economy Travel, Romance (Joyful Noise Recordings)
Mind Over Mirrors, Vermillion Pink, Bellowing Sun (Paradise Of Bachelors)
Black Merlin, Sebada Kumbamg, Hipnotik Tradisi (Island Of The Gods)
Andrea Belfi, Syncline, Ore (Float)
Ldgu, Ratu Kidul Queen Of The South Sea, Sriti Vol.1 – Ldgu’s Sonic Adventures In The Island Of Jah-va. Volume One: Jawa Mistis (Tresno Records)

Pangea è un continuum spazio-musicale, una serie di derive psicogeografiche musicali in costante mutazione, le cui traiettorie ed excursus vengono di volta in volta determinati dalla collocazione delle tessere del puzzle che ne compongono il percorso. A Pangea piace ricreare ambienti sonori stranianti ed inviare spedizioni di esploratori trainati da cani da slitta da un capo all’altro dell’orbe terracqueo. Pangea è suono che puoi seguire con gli occhi e per questo crede molto nelle nuove geografie. Pangea adora giocare soprattutto con le novità discografiche, poiché nella sua più intima essenza vi è un inappagabile anelito di futuro, di altrove e di inaudito, ma non disdegna incursioni e retrospezioni nei meandri più reconditi della Storia. Pangea è un programma radiofonico che va in onda in diretta ogni martedì sera, dalle 21.00 alle 22.30, sulle frequenze di Radio Città del Capo.

