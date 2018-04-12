/

Pangea 108

Beach House, Dive, 7 (Sub Pop / Bella Union)
John Maus, Episode, Addendum (Ribbon)
Dr. Octagon, Flying Waterbed, Moosebumps: An Exploration Into Modern Day Horripilation (Bulk Recordings)
JPEGMAFIA, Thug Tears, Veteran (Deathbomb Arc)
Hanz, Clutched, Plasty II (Tri Angle)
Daffy, Velour Tracksuit, Boxed V (Boxed)
Immortal, Nights, Boxed V (Boxed)
DJ Nigga Fox, Poder do Vento, Cranio (Warp Records)
Project Pablo, Napoletana, There’s Always More At The Store (Technicolour)
Delroy Edwards, Smooth Street, Rio Grande (L.A. Club Resource)
Tabache, medi (part 2), Shelter In The Deep (Timeless Records)
Mark Pritchard, Glasspops, The Four Worlds (Warp Records)
Ross From Friends, There’s A Hole In My Heart, Aphelion EP (Brainfeeder)
DayKoda, TokyoPagoda, Lucid Dreams (Beat Machine Records)
Yikii, Obsidian Crushing, Gentle Nightmare (Quantum Natives)
The Caretaker, Take Care. It’s a Desert Out There…, Take Care. It’s a Desert Out There… (History Always Favours The Winners)

Pangea
Pangea è un continuum spazio-musicale, una serie di derive psicogeografiche musicali in costante mutazione, le cui traiettorie ed excursus vengono di volta in volta determinati dalla collocazione delle tessere del puzzle che ne compongono il percorso. A Pangea piace ricreare ambienti sonori stranianti ed inviare spedizioni di esploratori trainati da cani da slitta da un capo all’altro dell’orbe terracqueo. Pangea è suono che puoi seguire con gli occhi e per questo crede molto nelle nuove geografie. Pangea adora giocare soprattutto con le novità discografiche, poiché nella sua più intima essenza vi è un inappagabile anelito di futuro, di altrove e di inaudito, ma non disdegna incursioni e retrospezioni nei meandri più reconditi della Storia. Pangea è un programma radiofonico che va in onda in diretta ogni martedì sera, dalle 21.00 alle 22.30, sulle frequenze di Radio Città del Capo.

