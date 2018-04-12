Pangea 108

Ascolta la puntata.

Playlist

Beach House, Dive, 7 (Sub Pop / Bella Union)

John Maus, Episode, Addendum (Ribbon)

Dr. Octagon, Flying Waterbed, Moosebumps: An Exploration Into Modern Day Horripilation (Bulk Recordings)

JPEGMAFIA, Thug Tears, Veteran (Deathbomb Arc)

Hanz, Clutched, Plasty II (Tri Angle)

Daffy, Velour Tracksuit, Boxed V (Boxed)

Immortal, Nights, Boxed V (Boxed)

DJ Nigga Fox, Poder do Vento, Cranio (Warp Records)

Project Pablo, Napoletana, There’s Always More At The Store (Technicolour)

Delroy Edwards, Smooth Street, Rio Grande (L.A. Club Resource)

Tabache, medi (part 2), Shelter In The Deep (Timeless Records)

Mark Pritchard, Glasspops, The Four Worlds (Warp Records)

Ross From Friends, There’s A Hole In My Heart, Aphelion EP (Brainfeeder)

DayKoda, TokyoPagoda, Lucid Dreams (Beat Machine Records)

Yikii, Obsidian Crushing, Gentle Nightmare (Quantum Natives)

The Caretaker, Take Care. It’s a Desert Out There…, Take Care. It’s a Desert Out There… (History Always Favours The Winners)