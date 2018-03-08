Pangea 104

Ascolta la puntata.

Playlist

Luciano Lamanna, Futuro Domani, Sottrazione (Boring Machines)

Dedekind Cut, Spiral, Tahoe

Luca Sigurtà, Koi, Grunge (Silken Tofu)

Young Echo, Wicked Ones, Young Echo (Young Echo)

East Man, Stratford, Red White & Zero (Planet Mu)

DJ Taye, Trippin’, Still Trippin’ (Hyperdub)

Dabrye, The Appetite feat. Roc Marciano, Quelle Chris & Danny Brown, Three/Three (Ghostly Inrenational)

WIKI, Hands Out feat. Suspect, No Mountains In Manhattan (XL Recordings)

Daktyl, Warpaint feat. DUCKWRTH, Riyaaz EP (Counter)

Nightmares On Wax, Citizen Kane (Rap Version feat. Mozez & Allan Kingdom), Shape The Future (Warp)

Young Fathers, Toy, Cocoa Sugar (Ninja Tune)

Batuk, Aweh, Move! (Teka Music)

Peggy Gou, Han Jan, Once (Ninja Tune)

Rrose & Lucy, Inner Membrane, The Lotus Eaters II (Eaux)

Nathan Fake, Arcaibh, Sunder EP (Ninja Tune)

Fire!, Up & Down, The Hands (Rune Grammofon)

Marimba, Side A, What Is Life If You Can’t be Punched And The Get A Kiss… (Artetetra)