Pangea 104

Luciano Lamanna, Futuro Domani, Sottrazione (Boring Machines)
Dedekind Cut, Spiral, Tahoe
Luca Sigurtà, Koi, Grunge (Silken Tofu)
Young Echo, Wicked Ones, Young Echo (Young Echo)
East Man, Stratford, Red White & Zero (Planet Mu)
DJ Taye, Trippin’, Still Trippin’ (Hyperdub)
Dabrye, The Appetite feat. Roc Marciano, Quelle Chris & Danny Brown, Three/Three (Ghostly Inrenational)
WIKI, Hands Out feat. Suspect, No Mountains In Manhattan (XL Recordings)
Daktyl, Warpaint feat. DUCKWRTH, Riyaaz EP (Counter)
Nightmares On Wax, Citizen Kane (Rap Version feat. Mozez & Allan Kingdom), Shape The Future (Warp)
Young Fathers, Toy, Cocoa Sugar (Ninja Tune)
Batuk, Aweh, Move! (Teka Music)
Peggy Gou, Han Jan, Once (Ninja Tune)
Rrose & Lucy, Inner Membrane, The Lotus Eaters II (Eaux)
Nathan Fake, Arcaibh, Sunder EP (Ninja Tune)
Fire!, Up & Down, The Hands (Rune Grammofon)
Marimba, Side A, What Is Life If You Can’t be Punched And The Get A Kiss… (Artetetra)

Pangea
Pangea è un continuum spazio-musicale, una serie di derive psicogeografiche musicali in costante mutazione, le cui traiettorie ed excursus vengono di volta in volta determinati dalla collocazione delle tessere del puzzle che ne compongono il percorso. A Pangea piace ricreare ambienti sonori stranianti ed inviare spedizioni di esploratori trainati da cani da slitta da un capo all’altro dell’orbe terracqueo. Pangea è suono che puoi seguire con gli occhi e per questo crede molto nelle nuove geografie. Pangea adora giocare soprattutto con le novità discografiche, poiché nella sua più intima essenza vi è un inappagabile anelito di futuro, di altrove e di inaudito, ma non disdegna incursioni e retrospezioni nei meandri più reconditi della Storia. Pangea è un programma radiofonico che va in onda in diretta ogni martedì sera, dalle 21.00 alle 22.30, sulle frequenze di Radio Città del Capo.

