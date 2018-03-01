Pangea 103
Playlist
Lino Capra Vaccina, Antico adagio, Antico adagio (Die Schachtel)
My Dear Killer, The Winter’s Bride, The Cold Plan (Under My Bed Recordings / EEEE)
The Gun Club, Be My Kid Blues, In My Room (Bang! Records)
Maurizio Abate, Odonata, Standing Waters (Boring Machines)
Paolo Spaccamonti e Jochen Arbeit, IV, CLN (Boring Machines / Escape From Today)
Luca Sigurtà, Threshold, Grunge (Silken Tofu)
Maurizio Marsico, Silver Surfin’, The Sunny Side Of The Dark Side (Spittle Records)
Thundercat, Show You The Way feat.Michael McDonald & Kenny Loggins (OG Ron C & The Chopstars – Chopnotslop Remix), Drank (Brainfeeder)
Jordan Rakei, Eye To Eye (edit), Eye To Eye (Ninja Tune)
WIKI, Ballin On The Low (feat. Antwon), No Mountains In Manhattan (XL Recordings)
Ash Koosha, Chimera Four, Chimera EP (Ninja Tune)
Batuk, Move!, Move! (Teka Music)
The Sprawl, X System, E. P. 2 (The Death Of Rave)
Chrome Sparks, Still Think, Chrome Sparks (Counter Records)
Lawrence English, The Rocks That Tear The Ocean, Boccardi / English – Split (Fratto9)