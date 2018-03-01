/

Pangea 103

Ascolta la puntata.

Playlist

Lino Capra Vaccina, Antico adagio, Antico adagio (Die Schachtel)
My Dear Killer, The Winter’s Bride, The Cold Plan (Under My Bed Recordings / EEEE)
The Gun Club, Be My Kid Blues, In My Room (Bang! Records)
Maurizio Abate, Odonata, Standing Waters (Boring Machines)
Paolo Spaccamonti e Jochen Arbeit, IV, CLN (Boring Machines / Escape From Today)
Luca Sigurtà, Threshold, Grunge (Silken Tofu)
Maurizio Marsico, Silver Surfin’, The Sunny Side Of The Dark Side (Spittle Records)
Thundercat, Show You The Way feat.Michael McDonald & Kenny Loggins (OG Ron C & The Chopstars – Chopnotslop Remix), Drank (Brainfeeder)
Jordan Rakei, Eye To Eye (edit), Eye To Eye (Ninja Tune)
WIKI, Ballin On The Low (feat. Antwon), No Mountains In Manhattan (XL Recordings)
Ash Koosha, Chimera Four, Chimera EP (Ninja Tune)
Batuk, Move!, Move! (Teka Music)
The Sprawl, X System, E. P. 2 (The Death Of Rave)
Chrome Sparks, Still Think, Chrome Sparks (Counter Records)
Lawrence English, The Rocks That Tear The Ocean, Boccardi / English – Split (Fratto9)

Pangea
Pangea è un continuum spazio-musicale, una serie di derive psicogeografiche musicali in costante mutazione, le cui traiettorie ed excursus vengono di volta in volta determinati dalla collocazione delle tessere del puzzle che ne compongono il percorso. A Pangea piace ricreare ambienti sonori stranianti ed inviare spedizioni di esploratori trainati da cani da slitta da un capo all’altro dell’orbe terracqueo. Pangea è suono che puoi seguire con gli occhi e per questo crede molto nelle nuove geografie. Pangea adora giocare soprattutto con le novità discografiche, poiché nella sua più intima essenza vi è un inappagabile anelito di futuro, di altrove e di inaudito, ma non disdegna incursioni e retrospezioni nei meandri più reconditi della Storia. Pangea è un programma radiofonico che va in onda in diretta ogni martedì sera, dalle 21.00 alle 22.30, sulle frequenze di Radio Città del Capo.

Archivio puntate
Pagina Facebook