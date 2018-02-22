Pangea 102

Ascolta la puntata.

Playlist

Fire!, To Shave The Leaves. In Red. In Black., The Hands (Rune Grammofon)

Thundercat, Drink Dat feat. Wiz Khalifa (OG Ron C & The Chopstars – Chopnotslop Remix) (Brainfeeder)

Nightmares On Wax, Deep Shadows (feat. Sadie Walker), Shape The Future (Warp Records)

Daktyl, Monochrome (feat. MOONZz), Riyaaz (Counter Records)

Coldcut x On-U Sound, Make Up Your Mind (feat. Ce’Cile and Toddla T), Make Up Your Mind (Ahead Of Our Time)

Diplo, Look Back (feat. DRAM), California (Because / Caroline)

Clap! Clap!, Lusaka Dreams, Dig! Delve! Damn! (Dutch Archive Edition)

HDADD, Saraswati, Autogenesis (Queenspectra)

Jordan Rakei, Eye To Eye (Dan Kye Remix), Eye To Eye (Ninja Tune)

Rrose & Lucy, Inverted Limb, The Lotus Eaters II (Eaux)

Nathan Fake, Serotonin Drops, Sunder EP (Ninja Tune)

Luciano Lamanna, Sottrazione, Sottrazione (Boring Machines)

Luca Sigurtà, June, Grunge (Silken Tofu)

The Star Pillow, From Dust To Stars, Symphony For Intergalactic Brotherhood (Boring Machines)

Tiziano Popoli e Marco Dalpane, Moving Objects Slow Dance, Scorie (Soave)