Pangea 102

Fire!, To Shave The Leaves. In Red. In Black., The Hands (Rune Grammofon)
Thundercat, Drink Dat feat. Wiz Khalifa (OG Ron C & The Chopstars – Chopnotslop Remix) (Brainfeeder)
Nightmares On Wax, Deep Shadows (feat. Sadie Walker), Shape The Future (Warp Records)
Daktyl, Monochrome (feat. MOONZz), Riyaaz (Counter Records)
Coldcut x On-U Sound, Make Up Your Mind (feat. Ce’Cile and Toddla T), Make Up Your Mind (Ahead Of Our Time)
Diplo, Look Back (feat. DRAM), California (Because / Caroline)
Clap! Clap!, Lusaka Dreams, Dig! Delve! Damn! (Dutch Archive Edition)
HDADD, Saraswati, Autogenesis (Queenspectra)
Jordan Rakei, Eye To Eye (Dan Kye Remix), Eye To Eye (Ninja Tune)
Rrose & Lucy, Inverted Limb, The Lotus Eaters II (Eaux)
Nathan Fake, Serotonin Drops, Sunder EP (Ninja Tune)
Luciano Lamanna, Sottrazione, Sottrazione (Boring Machines)
Luca Sigurtà, June, Grunge (Silken Tofu)
The Star Pillow, From Dust To Stars, Symphony For Intergalactic Brotherhood (Boring Machines)
Tiziano Popoli e Marco Dalpane, Moving Objects Slow Dance, Scorie (Soave)

Pangea
Pangea è un continuum spazio-musicale, una serie di derive psicogeografiche musicali in costante mutazione, le cui traiettorie ed excursus vengono di volta in volta determinati dalla collocazione delle tessere del puzzle che ne compongono il percorso. A Pangea piace ricreare ambienti sonori stranianti ed inviare spedizioni di esploratori trainati da cani da slitta da un capo all’altro dell’orbe terracqueo. Pangea è suono che puoi seguire con gli occhi e per questo crede molto nelle nuove geografie. Pangea adora giocare soprattutto con le novità discografiche, poiché nella sua più intima essenza vi è un inappagabile anelito di futuro, di altrove e di inaudito, ma non disdegna incursioni e retrospezioni nei meandri più reconditi della Storia. Pangea è un programma radiofonico che va in onda in diretta ogni martedì sera, dalle 21.00 alle 22.30, sulle frequenze di Radio Città del Capo.

