Pangea 096

Ascolta la puntata.

Playlist

Killing Sound, Six Harmonies, Killing Sound (Blackest Ever Black)

Onyx Collective, Shed Meditations, Lower East Suite Part Two (Big Dada)

Steve Roden, Marvelous Is Flair, Seven Inch Series Vol.1 (Fratto9 Under The Sky Records)

Luminance Ratio, Great White’s All Around, Honey Ant Dreaming (Alt.Vinyl)

Keiji Haino, Jim O’Rourke, Oren Ambarchi, This Dazzling “Genuine” Difference Now Where Shall It Go? Part 1, This Dazzling “Genuine” Difference Now Where Shall It Go? (Black Truffle)

Protomartyr, The Chuckler, Relatives In Descent (Domino)

Tomaga, Memory In Vivo Exposure, Memory In Vivo Exposure (Hands In The Dark)

Equiknoxx, Flank, Colon Man (DDS)

JASSS, Danza, Weightless (iDEAL Recordings)

Razgraad, Pentalpha Cavities, The Ideology Of Pessimism (Yerevan Tapes)

Dream Weapon Ritual, Tittle-Tattle Among Secret Devices, The Uncanny Little Sparrows (Boring Machines)

Stefano De Ponti | Eleonora Pellegrini, II, Physis (Manyfeetunder / Concrete, Grotta Records)