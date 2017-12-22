/

Pangea 096

Playlist

Killing Sound, Six Harmonies, Killing Sound (Blackest Ever Black)
Onyx Collective, Shed Meditations, Lower East Suite Part Two (Big Dada)
Steve Roden, Marvelous Is Flair, Seven Inch Series Vol.1 (Fratto9 Under The Sky Records)
Luminance Ratio, Great White’s All Around, Honey Ant Dreaming (Alt.Vinyl)
Keiji Haino, Jim O’Rourke, Oren Ambarchi, This Dazzling “Genuine” Difference Now Where Shall It Go? Part 1, This Dazzling “Genuine” Difference Now Where Shall It Go? (Black Truffle)
Protomartyr, The Chuckler, Relatives In Descent (Domino)
Tomaga, Memory In Vivo Exposure, Memory In Vivo Exposure (Hands In The Dark)
Equiknoxx, Flank, Colon Man (DDS)
JASSS, Danza, Weightless (iDEAL Recordings)
Razgraad, Pentalpha Cavities, The Ideology Of Pessimism (Yerevan Tapes)
Dream Weapon Ritual, Tittle-Tattle Among Secret Devices, The Uncanny Little Sparrows (Boring Machines)
Stefano De Ponti | Eleonora Pellegrini, II, Physis (Manyfeetunder / Concrete, Grotta Records)

Pangea
Pangea è un continuum spazio-musicale, una serie di derive psicogeografiche musicali in costante mutazione, le cui traiettorie ed excursus vengono di volta in volta determinati dalla collocazione delle tessere del puzzle che ne compongono il percorso. A Pangea piace ricreare ambienti sonori stranianti ed inviare spedizioni di esploratori trainati da cani da slitta da un capo all’altro dell’orbe terracqueo. Pangea è suono che puoi seguire con gli occhi e per questo crede molto nelle nuove geografie. Pangea adora giocare soprattutto con le novità discografiche, poiché nella sua più intima essenza vi è un inappagabile anelito di futuro, di altrove e di inaudito, ma non disdegna incursioni e retrospezioni nei meandri più reconditi della Storia. Pangea è un programma radiofonico che va in onda in diretta ogni martedì sera, dalle 21.00 alle 22.30, sulle frequenze di Radio Città del Capo.

