Pangea 094

Ascolta la puntata.

Killing Sound, Six Harmonies, Killing Sound (Blackest Ever Black)

Fink, Resurgam (A&B Acoustic Version), Resurgam Acoustic Sessions

Sampa The Great, Inner Voice, Birds And The Bee9 (Big Dada)

Emel, Ensen Dhaif, Ensen (Partisan Records)

Gaika, Smoke Break (Warp Records)

Equiknoxx, Your Ears Are Not Very Small, Colòn Man (DDS)

The Bug, Bad Riddim, Bad / Get Out The Way (Ninja Tune)

PikkioMania, Tavekkio Dub

LDGU (recorded and compiled by), Genderuwo, Sriti: LDGU’s sonic adventures in the island of Jah-va, Volume One: Jawa mistis (Tresno Records)

Errorsmith, Internet Of Screws, Superlative Fatigue (Pan)

M.E.S.H., 2 Loop Trip, Hesaitix (Pan)

The Range, With You (Yaeji Remix)

Geodetic, X, Cold Lights (Instruments Of Discipline)

Rabit, Ontological Graffiti, Les Fleurs Du Mal (Halcyon Veil)

Dream Weapon Ritual, Two Little Sparrows Sitting On A Bough And Waiting For Enlightenment, (Boring Machines)

Stefano De Ponti | Eleonora Pellegrini, I, Physis (Manyfeetunder / Concrete)