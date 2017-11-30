/

Pangea 094

Killing Sound, Six Harmonies, Killing Sound (Blackest Ever Black)
Fink, Resurgam (A&B Acoustic Version), Resurgam Acoustic Sessions
Sampa The Great, Inner Voice, Birds And The Bee9 (Big Dada)
Emel, Ensen Dhaif, Ensen (Partisan Records)
Gaika, Smoke Break (Warp Records)
Equiknoxx, Your Ears Are Not Very Small, Colòn Man (DDS)
The Bug, Bad Riddim, Bad / Get Out The Way (Ninja Tune)
PikkioMania, Tavekkio Dub
LDGU (recorded and compiled by), Genderuwo, Sriti: LDGU’s sonic adventures in the island of Jah-va, Volume One: Jawa mistis (Tresno Records)
Errorsmith, Internet Of Screws, Superlative Fatigue (Pan)
M.E.S.H., 2 Loop Trip, Hesaitix (Pan)
The Range, With You (Yaeji Remix)
Geodetic, X, Cold Lights (Instruments Of Discipline)
Rabit, Ontological Graffiti, Les Fleurs Du Mal (Halcyon Veil)
Dream Weapon Ritual, Two Little Sparrows Sitting On A Bough And Waiting For Enlightenment, (Boring Machines)
Stefano De Ponti | Eleonora Pellegrini, I, Physis (Manyfeetunder / Concrete)

 

Pangea è un continuum spazio-musicale, una serie di derive psicogeografiche musicali in costante mutazione, le cui traiettorie ed excursus vengono di volta in volta determinati dalla collocazione delle tessere del puzzle che ne compongono il percorso. A Pangea piace ricreare ambienti sonori stranianti ed inviare spedizioni di esploratori trainati da cani da slitta da un capo all’altro dell’orbe terracqueo. Pangea è suono che puoi seguire con gli occhi e per questo crede molto nelle nuove geografie. Pangea adora giocare soprattutto con le novità discografiche, poiché nella sua più intima essenza vi è un inappagabile anelito di futuro, di altrove e di inaudito, ma non disdegna incursioni e retrospezioni nei meandri più reconditi della Storia. Pangea è un programma radiofonico che va in onda in diretta ogni martedì sera, dalle 21.00 alle 22.30, sulle frequenze di Radio Città del Capo.

