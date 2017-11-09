Pangea 091

Ascolta la puntata.

Playlist

Killing Sound, Six Harmonies, Killing Sound (Blackest Ever Black)

Arturo Stàlteri, Raga Occidentale, …e il pavone parlò alla luna (Soave)

Locust Toybox, God Lips, Drownscapes (Brainfeeder)

Seefeel, As If, Ancient Lights And The Black Core (Sub Rosa)

Massimo Carozzi, Scatola Pervinca, Scatola Viola, Scatola Ambra, Scatola Rossa, Scatola Malva, Scatola Arancio, 17 Scatole, Healing Force Project / Massimo Carozzi Random Numbers Split Series Vol.4 (Random Numbers)

Rabit, Possessed, Les Fleurs Du Mal (Halcyon Veil)

Battiato, Energia, Fetus (Rca)

The Bug, Bad feat. Flowdan, Bad / Get Out The Way (Ninja Tune)

Neneh Cherry & The Circuit, Dead Come Alive, Trevor Jackson Presents Science Fiction Dancehall Classics (On-U Sound)

Machine Woman, Camile From OHM Makes Me Feel Loved, When Lobster Comes Home (Technicolour)

Bicep, Metro, Glue (Ninja Tune)

Oren Ambarchi, Dimestore Medicine, Stacte Karaoke II (Black Truffle)

The Gun Club, Be My Kid Blues, In My Room (Bang! Records)

Eera, Living, Reflection Of Youth (Big Dada)