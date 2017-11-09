Pangea 091

/

Killing Sound, Six Harmonies, Killing Sound (Blackest Ever Black)
Arturo Stàlteri, Raga Occidentale, …e il pavone parlò alla luna (Soave)
Locust Toybox, God Lips, Drownscapes (Brainfeeder)
Seefeel, As If, Ancient Lights And The Black Core (Sub Rosa)
Massimo Carozzi, Scatola Pervinca, Scatola Viola, Scatola Ambra, Scatola Rossa, Scatola Malva, Scatola Arancio, 17 Scatole, Healing Force Project / Massimo Carozzi Random Numbers Split Series Vol.4 (Random Numbers)
Rabit, Possessed, Les Fleurs Du Mal (Halcyon Veil)
Battiato, Energia, Fetus (Rca)
The Bug, Bad feat. Flowdan, Bad / Get Out The Way (Ninja Tune)
Neneh Cherry & The Circuit, Dead Come Alive, Trevor Jackson Presents Science Fiction Dancehall Classics (On-U Sound)
Machine Woman, Camile From OHM Makes Me Feel Loved, When Lobster Comes Home (Technicolour)
Bicep, Metro, Glue (Ninja Tune)
Oren Ambarchi, Dimestore Medicine, Stacte Karaoke II (Black Truffle)
The Gun Club, Be My Kid Blues, In My Room (Bang! Records)
Eera, Living, Reflection Of Youth (Big Dada)

Pangea è un continuum spazio-musicale, una serie di derive psicogeografiche musicali in costante mutazione, le cui traiettorie ed excursus vengono di volta in volta determinati dalla collocazione delle tessere del puzzle che ne compongono il percorso. A Pangea piace ricreare ambienti sonori stranianti ed inviare spedizioni di esploratori trainati da cani da slitta da un capo all’altro dell’orbe terracqueo. Pangea è suono che puoi seguire con gli occhi e per questo crede molto nelle nuove geografie. Pangea adora giocare soprattutto con le novità discografiche, poiché nella sua più intima essenza vi è un inappagabile anelito di futuro, di altrove e di inaudito, ma non disdegna incursioni e retrospezioni nei meandri più reconditi della Storia. Pangea è un programma radiofonico che va in onda in diretta ogni martedì sera, dalle 21.00 alle 22.30, sulle frequenze di Radio Città del Capo.

