Pangea 089

Ascolta la puntata.

Playlist

Killing Sound, Six Harmonies, Killing Sound (Blackest Ever Black)

Giovanni Venosta, Jelly Ground, Olympic Signals (Soave)

Four Tet, LA Trance, New Energy (Text Records)

Lorenzo Senni, The Shape Of Trance To Come, XallegroX / The Shape Of Trance To Come (Warp Records)

Visionist, High Life, Value (Big Dada)

Dj Taye x Taso, Thinkin Bout U (Teklife)

Project Pablo, No Sweat, Hope You’re Well (Tecnhicolour)

Errorsmith, Who-Is, Superlative Fatigue (Pan)

Dj Balli & Giacomo Balla, Fiat Chicken 9 (PolloFiat), Svelto The Hakken Tuner (Artetetra)

Lakker, Song For Rathlin, Eris Harmonia (Eotrax)

Shit & Shine, Cow (snippet), Musica Lavapiatti (Artetetra)

Sampa The Great, Bye River, Birds and the BEE9 (Big Dada)

Onyx Collective, Fruit Stand, Lower East Suite Part One (Big Dada)

Nabinah Iqbal, Something More, Weighing Of The Heart (Ninja Tune)

Quicksand, Interiors, Cosmonauts (Epitaph)

Protomartyr, A Private Understanding, Relatives In Descent (Domino)

Francesco Serra, B, Francesco Serra (Fratto/9)