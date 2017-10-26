/

Pangea 089

Killing Sound, Six Harmonies, Killing Sound (Blackest Ever Black)
Giovanni Venosta, Jelly Ground, Olympic Signals (Soave)
Four Tet, LA Trance, New Energy (Text Records)
Lorenzo Senni, The Shape Of Trance To Come, XallegroX / The Shape Of Trance To Come (Warp Records)
Visionist, High Life, Value (Big Dada)
Dj Taye x Taso, Thinkin Bout U (Teklife)
Project Pablo, No Sweat, Hope You’re Well (Tecnhicolour)
Errorsmith, Who-Is, Superlative Fatigue (Pan)
Dj Balli & Giacomo Balla, Fiat Chicken 9 (PolloFiat), Svelto The Hakken Tuner (Artetetra)
Lakker, Song For Rathlin, Eris Harmonia (Eotrax)
Shit & Shine, Cow (snippet), Musica Lavapiatti (Artetetra)
Sampa The Great, Bye River, Birds and the BEE9 (Big Dada)
Onyx Collective, Fruit Stand, Lower East Suite Part One (Big Dada)
Nabinah Iqbal, Something More, Weighing Of The Heart (Ninja Tune)
Quicksand, Interiors, Cosmonauts (Epitaph)
Protomartyr, A Private Understanding, Relatives In Descent (Domino)
Francesco Serra, B, Francesco Serra (Fratto/9)

Pangea è un continuum spazio-musicale, una serie di derive psicogeografiche musicali in costante mutazione, le cui traiettorie ed excursus vengono di volta in volta determinati dalla collocazione delle tessere del puzzle che ne compongono il percorso. A Pangea piace ricreare ambienti sonori stranianti ed inviare spedizioni di esploratori trainati da cani da slitta da un capo all’altro dell’orbe terracqueo. Pangea è suono che puoi seguire con gli occhi e per questo crede molto nelle nuove geografie. Pangea adora giocare soprattutto con le novità discografiche, poiché nella sua più intima essenza vi è un inappagabile anelito di futuro, di altrove e di inaudito, ma non disdegna incursioni e retrospezioni nei meandri più reconditi della Storia. Pangea è un programma radiofonico che va in onda in diretta ogni martedì sera, dalle 21.00 alle 22.30, sulle frequenze di Radio Città del Capo.

