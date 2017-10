Pangea 086

Ascolta la puntata.

Playlist

Riccardo Sinigaglia, Sezioni, Riflessi (Soave)

Oneohtrix Point Never, Leaving The Park, Good Time (Warp)

Mount Kimbie, Audition, Love What Survives (Warp)

Lapalux, Holding On, The End Of Industry (Brainfeeder)

Pessimist, Through The Fog, Pessimist (Blackest Ever Black)

Bicep, Glue, Bicep (Ninja Tune)

Zomby, Zkittlez, Gasp! (Big Dada)

Helena Hauff, Gift, Have You Been There Have You Seen It (Ninja Tune)

Actress x London Contemporary Orchestra, Audio Track 5, Audio Track 5 (Ninja Tune)

Ben Frost, Ionia, The Centre Cannot Hold (Mute)

Alessandro Cortini, Perdonare, Avanti (The Point Of Departure Recording Company)

Forest Swords, Free, Congregate (Ninja Tune)

Roberto Musci, Claudia Wilhelm R. And Me, The Loa Of Music (Soave)

JASSS, Every Single Fish In The Pond, Weightless (iDEAL Recordings)

Hype Williams, Loud Challenge, Rainbow Edition (Big Dada)

Ariel Pink, Another Weekend, Dedicated To Bobby Jameson (Mexican Summer)